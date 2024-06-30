The Toronto Maple Leafs have secured defenseman Timothy Liljegren with a two-year contract extension worth $3 million per season. Liljegren has shown significant promise as a second-pairing, two-way puck-moving defenseman. Last season, he demonstrated his ability to handle an increased role before a high ankle sprain interrupted his progress. The Leafs hope he can return to that level of play next season.

Liljegren, drafted 17th overall by the Leafs in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has spent all five of his NHL seasons with Toronto. His development has been steady, and last season he tied a personal best with 23 points in 55 games, while averaging a career-high 19:40 of ice time per game. However, his playoff performance left room for improvement, as his ice time decreased to 17:52 per game, and he was a healthy scratch in one contest.

Entering the offseason as a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, the Leafs opted to avoid the arbitration process by securing Liljegren’s signature outright. This decision reflects the team’s confidence in Liljegren’s potential to become a consistent top-four defenseman, filling a crucial role at a manageable cap hit.

Darren Dreger highlighted the Leafs have a few irons in the fire, stating, “Liljegren agrees to a two-year extension with Toronto at $3 million per season. The Leafs are still in on OEL (Oliver Ekman-Larsson). Zadorov is likely too expensive. They like Matt Roy, but it sounds like he may be headed in a different direction. Hence, Liljegren provides some affordable insurance.”

As the Leafs continue to explore additional defensive options, Liljegren’s extension provides some stability and flexibility for the team. His development and performance in the upcoming seasons will be critical for the Leafs to make a deeper playoff run. Time will tell if this is an overpayment.

