Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Have One Demand of Marner Ahead of Free Agency
The Toronto Maple Leafs will want to know what Mitch Marner is thinking before July 1. Will he clue them in to his plans for free agency?
As NHL free agency is now just over a month away, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly set to seek clarity from Mitch Marner regarding his future with the team. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs plan to ask the star winger directly whether he intends to test free agency or if there’s still room for conversation about remaining in Toronto.
The Maple Leafs have walked Marner to free agency. As such, it is his right to explore the market and test the waters to see if there is something better out there for him. Frankly, he’d be potentially leaving big money on the table if he didn’t see what his options are. That doesn’t mean Toronto is going to wait around and be a fallback plan if Marner explores free agency and comes back to the Maple Leafs.
Friedman suggests the Leafs want to know what Marner is thinking and he expects him to tell them. At the very least, give them some direction, so they can make their own plans.
Maple Leafs Want Clarity from Marner
Marner is under no obligation to make life easier for the Maple Leafs. Still, Friedman suggests they’ll want to be shown a level of respect ahead of July 1. “I think, first of all, the Maple Leafs are going to ask for clarity,” Friedman said. “Is it 100% you are testing free agency on July 1? Or is there any conversation that can be had here?”
Marner is coming off a great regular season but another challenging playoff run that ended in more team disappointment. It seems clear the “Core Four” needs changing, but the Leafs haven’t ruled out bringing Marner back. The price has to be right, and everyone has to be on the same page, which may not be realistic.
The season ended with Marner (and the team) being booed during Game 7 against Florida. He and his family are expected to meet in the coming weeks to weigh his options. Most insiders believe it’s time to move on.
While a return to the only NHL team he’s ever known remains possible, the expectation is that he’ll explore other opportunities unless something changes. Brendan Shanahan’s departure marks the beginning of a transformative offseason, and Toronto is looking for direction. Whether Marner or his agent offers that remains unclear.
