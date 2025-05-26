Winnipeg Jets
Jets Preparing for Nikolaj Ehlers Exit as Free Agency Looms
Murat Ates of The Athletic argues the Winnipeg Jets are preparing for the possibility of Nikolaj Ehlers walking in free agency.
Despite both sides sitting down for a two-hour meeting, nothing is close between the Winnipeg Jets and pending UFA forward Nikolaj Ehlers. A preliminary discussion between Jets’ GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and Ehlers’ agent is good news, but Murat Ates of The Athletic argues it also points to signs that the Winnipeg Jets are preparing for the possibility of Ehlers walking in free agency.
The contract dialogue between Cheveldayoff and Andre Rufener suggests the door remains open for an extension, but Ates points out the Jets have other contracts they need to look after as well.
“We will put our best foot forward,” Cheveldayoff said, stressing Ehlers’ value and the desire to make him a “Jet for Life.” But that doesn’t mean the Jets will go to any lengths to get this deal done. Winnipeg has upcoming contract priorities in Dylan Samberg and Gabriel Vilardi, plus Kyle Connor’s deal expiring next year. The team must budget accordingly.
Jets Might Not See Ehlers as a Top-Line Player
Ehlers posted a career-best scoring rate this season, but his limited five-on-five usage signals a potentially smaller role than he may want. His priority might be the money and the opportunity to play bigger minutes with another team. The Jets recognize that, and Cheveldayoff openly acknowledged the need to “evolve” if Ehlers chooses to leave.
With July 1 approaching, the Jets are talking — but they’re also preparing. They know better than anyone what Ehlers is and isn’t. He may want a certain role and the Jets would love him to be that guy. However, they don’t know that he is yet, and investing big money in him becoming that player is a risk.
It’s more likely another team that either wants a point producer with upside or a team struggling to replace an outgoing forward (looking at Toronto) might be willing to put a better offer out there than the Jets.
Next: Oilers Dominating Stars Since McDavid-Draisaitl Bench Moment
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Dominating Stars Since McDavid-Draisaitl Bench Moment
Since the moment in Game 1 between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the Edmonton...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
‘It Is Coming…’ Says Journalist About McDavid vs Stars in Game 3
Connor McDavid is looking for a breakout game in the series between the Edmonton...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Panthers Dominate Hurricanes: DQ Blizzards, Plastic Rats Stealing Headlines
The Florida Panthers are dominating the Carolina Hurricanes to the point everyone is talking...
-
New York Islanders/ 2 days ago
Islanders and Shanahan Determine Match ‘Isn’t a Fit’
Both Brendan Shanahan and the New York Islanders have determined it's not a fit...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
‘It Cost Us the Game’: Oilers Shift Focus for Game 2 vs. Stars
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in Game 2, with special teams...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
‘A Done Deal’: Marner Free Agency Plans, With 7 Teams Out
It sounds like Mitch Marner has made up his mind about free agency, with...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Rumors Swirl Around Potential Filip Hronek Trade by Canucks
There are rumors the Vancouver Canucks might consider a Filip Hronek trade this summer....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Says Oilers Have Rival Ready to Pitch Offer to McDavid
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun believes that the Los Angeles Kings are ready to make...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Three-Year Deal with Connor Zary
The Calgary Flames appear to be interested in extending Connor Zary in the short...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Surprised if New GM Doesn’t Enter Marner Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Kings will be aggressive in pursuing free agents and one insider...