Jets Preparing for Nikolaj Ehlers Exit as Free Agency Looms

Despite both sides sitting down for a two-hour meeting, nothing is close between the Winnipeg Jets and pending UFA forward Nikolaj Ehlers. A preliminary discussion between Jets’ GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and Ehlers’ agent is good news, but Murat Ates of The Athletic argues it also points to signs that the Winnipeg Jets are preparing for the possibility of Ehlers walking in free agency.

The contract dialogue between Cheveldayoff and Andre Rufener suggests the door remains open for an extension, but Ates points out the Jets have other contracts they need to look after as well.

“We will put our best foot forward,” Cheveldayoff said, stressing Ehlers’ value and the desire to make him a “Jet for Life.” But that doesn’t mean the Jets will go to any lengths to get this deal done. Winnipeg has upcoming contract priorities in Dylan Samberg and Gabriel Vilardi, plus Kyle Connor’s deal expiring next year. The team must budget accordingly.

Jets Might Not See Ehlers as a Top-Line Player

Ehlers posted a career-best scoring rate this season, but his limited five-on-five usage signals a potentially smaller role than he may want. His priority might be the money and the opportunity to play bigger minutes with another team. The Jets recognize that, and Cheveldayoff openly acknowledged the need to “evolve” if Ehlers chooses to leave.

Nikolaj Ehlers return Jets

With July 1 approaching, the Jets are talking — but they’re also preparing. They know better than anyone what Ehlers is and isn’t. He may want a certain role and the Jets would love him to be that guy. However, they don’t know that he is yet, and investing big money in him becoming that player is a risk.

It’s more likely another team that either wants a point producer with upside or a team struggling to replace an outgoing forward (looking at Toronto) might be willing to put a better offer out there than the Jets.

Next: Oilers Dominating Stars Since McDavid-Draisaitl Bench Moment