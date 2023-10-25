The Montreal Canadiens find themselves grappling with a significant setback as defenseman David Savard is set to miss the next six to eight weeks due to a fractured left hand sustained while blocking a slap shot from Tage Thompson in a crucial moment against Buffalo. Savard joins a growing list of injured players, including Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Chris Wideman, and Kaiden Guhle, putting pressure on the Canadiens’ defensive depth just five games into the season.

The absence of Savard, known for his physicality, defensive prowess, and fearlessness in blocking shots, leaves a noticeable void in the Canadiens’ lineup. Montreal now faces a crucial decision: will they find a replacement internally or explore trade options to fill this gap?

Justin Barron David Savard Canadiens

According to insights from Arpon Basu of The Athletic, the Canadiens have called up Gustav Lindström from Laval to bolster their defensive ranks. Additionally, Justin Barron, previously a healthy scratch for the initial three games of the season, has stepped into a more prominent role. Barron not only brings penalty-killing expertise but is also paired with veteran defenseman Mike Matheson in challenging matchups, indicating the team’s trust in his abilities.

This Is a Big Opportunity for Barron

This situation presents an opportunity for Barron to prove his worth at the NHL level, potentially enhancing his value for the Canadiens. The team’s strategic decisions, including giving opportunities to young talents like Barron, Lindström, and Johnathan Kovacevic, highlight the organization’s commitment to player development. It doesn’t sound like the organization has any plans to go outside their own system to fill holes.

While Savard’s absence poses a challenge, it also opens doors for emerging talents to showcase their abilities and contribute meaningfully to the Canadiens. As the season progresses, Montreal fans will keenly observe how these adjustments impact the team’s defensive dynamics and overall performance on the ice.

