Imagine What Berube Might Do with an Emerging McMann

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the upcoming season, smart fans are watching to see how Bobby McMann will do. He’s a player who made significant strides last season and has begun to garner attention for his potential impact as a power forward. Last season, McMann’s 27-year-old rookie from Wainwright, Alberta, defied the conventional path to the NHL. He’s older, but his play last season has shown him as a player to watch in the 2024-25 season.

What Makes McMann a Potentially Strong Power Forward?

McMann embodies the characteristics of a power forward. He blends size, strength, and skill to play a gritty, hard-nosed style of hockey. His ability to dominate opponents, create scoring opportunities, and contribute at both ends of the ice has certainly been noticed. His mentorship under veteran player John Tavares has further helped him hone his two-way game, making him a versatile and valuable asset for the Maple Leafs.

Related: Marner’s Dilemma: Maple Leafs Legacy or Big Money Elsewhere?

McMann had his breakout last season. He displayed his scoring prowess and physicality, showcasing his speed and grit as he netted crucial goals. If this type of play has earned him praise from former head coach Sheldon Keefe, imagine what new head coach Craig Berube might do with him this season.

Craig Berube Bobby McMann Maple Leafs

McMann’s shown confidence, urgency, and effectiveness in disrupting opponents’ defense. In addition, McMann has shown potential to be a balanced offensive player and a valuable contributor to the team’s success. His versatility is another aspect that Maple Leafs fans should be eager to witness in the upcoming season. His ability to play up and down the lineup, speed, physicality, and ability to do the ‘dirty work’ make him a valuable asset for different line combinations. Moreover, McMann’s solid performance has earned him a two-year contract extension, further reinforcing his value to the team and his potential impact on the ice.

It Hasn’t Always Been Easy for McMann

However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for McMann. Injuries have raised concerns about his health and durability. As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, McMann’s physical well-being will undoubtedly be a key factor in realizing his full potential and impact on the team.

McMann’s rise as a power forward for the Maple Leafs presents an exciting 2024-25 season narrative. His blend of physicality, scoring ability, and versatility make him a player to watch, and his potential for a top-six role based on his recent performance and trust from the coaching staff suggests that he could be a pivotal piece for the team’s success. As the 2024-25 season approaches, McMann’s development and on-ice contributions are poised to captivate Maple Leafs fans and NHL enthusiasts.

Given new head coach Berube’s penchant for physical players, you have to wonder if he doesn’t already have something crucial in mind for the second-year player whose size and scoring ability show so much promise.

Related: 5 Reasons the Maple Leafs Should Sign Up Alex Nylander