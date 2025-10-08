Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs’ Top Prospect Easton Cowan to Sit Out Season Opener
Easton Cowan is being scratched from the Maple Leafs’ season opener against the Canadiens. Learn more about his NHL debut delay.
Although Easton Cowan has been recalled to the Toronto Maple Leafs, his highly anticipated NHL debut will be delayed. The 20-year-old forward, one of the Leafs’ top prospects, will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday’s season opener against the Montreal Canadiens, according to head coach Craig Berube.
Multiple outlets that cover the Leafs noted that Cowan was skating after practice on Wednesday, and when asked, the coach confirmed the rookie would be sitting. “He’s up here with us; we’re happy about that. He’s here. His time will come.”
This decision comes just hours after General Manager Brad Treliving praised Cowan’s development. “He’s right there ready to play for us. We want to manage it appropriately. If he’s going to be playing with us here, great. But if not, I want him playing,” Treliving told reporters.
The comments suggest that Cowan being scratched is not a long-term thing.
Cowan was expected to make his debut after the Leafs demoted Jacob Quillan to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, but a late injury to centre Scott Laughton shuffled the lineup, leaving Cowan on the sidelines. Insider Jonas Siegel reported that Cowan, along with projected scratches Philippe Myers and Sammy Blais, was seen getting extra work after the morning skate.
Cowan comes to the Leafs after four standout seasons in the OHL with the London Knights. Last season, he tallied 29 goals and 69 points in 46 games and added 13 goals and 39 points in 17 playoff games, helping London claim their second consecutive OHL championship. At the Memorial Cup, Cowan tied for the tournament lead with three goals and seven points, earning the Stafford Smythe Trophy as tournament MVP.
Leafland....lol
October 8, 2025 at 10:57 am
Now THAT is a brilliant development plan….only the laughs.