Auston Matthews Praises McDavid’s Deal — Maple Leafs Fans Lose It

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews found himself at the center of an unexpected social media storm after offering praise for Connor McDavid’s recent contract extension. Speaking with reporters, Matthews gave an honest and fair answer that some Maple Leafs fans are losing their collective minds over.

Matthews said on the McDavid deal:

“For him it’s all about winning and setting himself up for the best opportunity to do that … in my time around him, that’s the main thing he wants to do. It’s what everybody wants to do — to win — and he’s as committed as anybody.”

While the comment seemed straightforward, a shortened version of the quote circulated online, leading some fans to interpret it as Matthews subtly contrasting McDavid’s priorities with his own. “Aka ‘for me it’s about maximizing my career earnings, winning is secondary,’” one user wrote on X. Others, however, were quick to defend Matthews, accusing media accounts of “leaving out the full quote for clicks.”

McDavid Matthews commercial

Several fans jumped in to provide context, sharing the full video clip and reminding others that Matthews has consistently emphasized his desire to win in Toronto. “To avoid the fake outrage and clickbait, here’s the entire quote,” one post read.

Still, the online debate spiraled. Some joked about Matthews’ future, with fans teasing that he’d be signing with Edmonton “to win a Cup” or heading to Vegas “for a sack of cash.” Others questioned his leadership, referencing John Tavares’ captaincy and past comments about loyalty.

Ultimately, Matthews’ remarks about McDavid’s focus on winning were meant as a compliment, but the ensuing fan reaction underscored how closely every word from Toronto’s franchise player is scrutinized — especially with expectations sky-high for the Leafs heading into another season.

