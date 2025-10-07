Edmonton Oilers
Auston Matthews Praises McDavid’s Deal — Maple Leafs Fans Lose It
Auston Matthews talks the McDavid contract and stirs up attention. Read about his praise for McDavid’s deal and the debate it sparked.
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews found himself at the center of an unexpected social media storm after offering praise for Connor McDavid’s recent contract extension. Speaking with reporters, Matthews gave an honest and fair answer that some Maple Leafs fans are losing their collective minds over.
Matthews said on the McDavid deal:
“For him it’s all about winning and setting himself up for the best opportunity to do that … in my time around him, that’s the main thing he wants to do. It’s what everybody wants to do — to win — and he’s as committed as anybody.”
While the comment seemed straightforward, a shortened version of the quote circulated online, leading some fans to interpret it as Matthews subtly contrasting McDavid’s priorities with his own. “Aka ‘for me it’s about maximizing my career earnings, winning is secondary,’” one user wrote on X. Others, however, were quick to defend Matthews, accusing media accounts of “leaving out the full quote for clicks.”
Several fans jumped in to provide context, sharing the full video clip and reminding others that Matthews has consistently emphasized his desire to win in Toronto. “To avoid the fake outrage and clickbait, here’s the entire quote,” one post read.
Still, the online debate spiraled. Some joked about Matthews’ future, with fans teasing that he’d be signing with Edmonton “to win a Cup” or heading to Vegas “for a sack of cash.” Others questioned his leadership, referencing John Tavares’ captaincy and past comments about loyalty.
Ultimately, Matthews’ remarks about McDavid’s focus on winning were meant as a compliment, but the ensuing fan reaction underscored how closely every word from Toronto’s franchise player is scrutinized — especially with expectations sky-high for the Leafs heading into another season.
Next: McDavid Speaks: What Was Really Behind His 2-Year Deal and What’s Next
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 6 hours ago
Tension Rising?: Hughes Calming Canadiens Fans Over Hutson Contract Rumors
Have things gotten tense between Lane Hutson and the Canadiens during their current status...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
McDavid’s Contract: A One-of-One Situation Or a Pending Problem?
Explore the McDavid contract problem and its impact on future salaries in the NHL....
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
James Reimer Released From His PTO with the Maple Leafs
James Reimer released from the Maple Leafs PTO as he explores new opportunities. What...
-
Walman Signing Among Roster Moves for Oilers Beyond McDavid Deal
Discover the latest on Oilers moves as Connor McDavid signs a major extension and...
-
NHL Salary Cap Set for Even More Notable Jump, Per Friedman
Learn how the NHL salary cap could unexpectedly increase to $107 million. Discover the...
-
McDavid Could Reveal Oilers Contract Decision in Next 48 Hours
Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton could soon be settled, with reports the Oilers captain...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Walman Remains Out For Oilers, With Surprising Roster Moves Expected
Jake Walman injury impacts Oilers lineup ahead of opening night. Find out more about...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Good News On Zach Hyman Injury Front for Oilers
Zach Hyman isn’t expected to be ready to return to the Edmonton Oilers until...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers Trade Ryan Ellis to the Sharks for Grundstrom & Guryev
Ryan Ellis has been traded to the Sharks from the Flyers. Find out the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Explains His McDavid “50/50” Extension Comments
TSN's Darren Dreger stirred the pot with his comments on McDavid as speculation about...