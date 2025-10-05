Maple Leafs Rookie is Ready: “We’ve Got Decisions to Make…”

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube believes prospect Easton Cowan is ready to make the jump to the NHL, though he stopped short of confirming his spot on the opening night roster this week. When asked if he believes Cowan is ready, the coach responded, “I think he is.”

Given the injury to Scott Laughton, perhaps the choices aren’t what they once were, but Berube told TSN’s Mark Masters, “We’ve got decisions to make, but I think he showed us enough that he’s ready. He’s got a motor on him — constant work, high IQ. I like him a lot.”

The 20-year-old forward has impressed throughout training camp, showcasing the blend of speed, tenacity, and intelligence that made him a first-round pick in 2023. Not only that, but he’s recognized what Berube wants in a fourth-line forward and adapted his game to match. Cowan’s two-way play, hard checking, and tireless effort have earned him high praise.

“He’s a lot stronger and faster,” said teammate Matthew Knies. “He looks more mature as a player. He deserves the attention he’s getting.”

Cowan’s mindset is that he needs to give the organization what they need, not necessarily what he wants. Ultimately, the two things will mesh as Cowan wants to play NHL games. “If you want to get better, you have to analyze your game,” Cowan said. “I’ve been watching a lot of video. I know I can do better.”

As roster cuts approach, Cowan’s biggest competition for a spot appears to be Nick Robertson, David Kämpf, and Calle Järnkrok. While veterans offer reliability, Cowan represents the Maple Leafs’ future — a high-upside forward who could bridge the team’s win-now core with its next generation.

“He’s young, still has a lot to learn,” Berube added. “But I love his energy and hound mentality. He does the little things right, and that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

