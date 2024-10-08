Bruins Have Unexpected Update on Swayman Before Season Opener

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery says goaltender Jeremy Swayman is “a possibility” for tonight’s season opener. The Bruins kick off the season against the Florida Panthers and Swayman, who recently signed a new eight-year contract extension wasn’t likely to play. That he could start is a bit surprising to most insiders who figured the team might want to give Swayman a chance to get up to speed.

“He’s a potential goalie tomorrow night,” Montgomery said. “We’re undecided.”

Jeremy Swayman might play for the Boston Bruins in the season opener vs the Florida Panthers

Swayman signed an eight-year, $8.25 million AAV contract just a couple of days ago. He’d been sitting out camp and missed preseason due to a statement with management. The two sides got their issues figured out after a publicly contentious back and forth, but Swayman is back and ready to help the Bruins as the 2024-25 regular season begins.

Swayman said on Monday following his first skate: “Great to be back. It’s a breath of fresh air…I feel ready to play… great training over at BU during this training camp. I feel like I put myself in a really good position.” When asked if Tuesday was too soon, Swayman responded, “It’s up to the coaching staff. I trust them completely,” he said. “If they feel like I’m ready, they know I am.”

He added that he would love to play.

If Swayman Is Ready, Why Not?

If Swayman is the guy, which he is, why not play him? The Bruins just committed a huge amount of money to him and he’s their starter. Boston has a solid tandem of Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo, but the season will rest on the shoulders of Swayman and he wants the pressure.

Not to mention, there’s a heated rivalry with the Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Bruins from playoff contention. If Swayman is going to get up for any game, it will be this one.

