Bruins Have Unexpected Update on Swayman Before Season Opener

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery says goaltender Jeremy Swayman is “a possibility” for tonight’s season opener. The Bruins kick off the season against the Florida Panthers and Swayman, who recently signed a new eight-year contract extension wasn’t likely to play. That he could start is a bit surprising to most insiders who figured the team might want to give Swayman a chance to get up to speed.
“He’s a potential goalie tomorrow night,” Montgomery said. “We’re undecided.”
Swayman signed an eight-year, $8.25 million AAV contract just a couple of days ago. He’d been sitting out camp and missed preseason due to a statement with management. The two sides got their issues figured out after a publicly contentious back and forth, but Swayman is back and ready to help the Bruins as the 2024-25 regular season begins.
Swayman said on Monday following his first skate: “Great to be back. It’s a breath of fresh air…I feel ready to play… great training over at BU during this training camp. I feel like I put myself in a really good position.” When asked if Tuesday was too soon, Swayman responded, “It’s up to the coaching staff. I trust them completely,” he said. “If they feel like I’m ready, they know I am.”
He added that he would love to play.
If Swayman Is Ready, Why Not?
If Swayman is the guy, which he is, why not play him? The Bruins just committed a huge amount of money to him and he’s their starter. Boston has a solid tandem of Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo, but the season will rest on the shoulders of Swayman and he wants the pressure.
Not to mention, there’s a heated rivalry with the Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Bruins from playoff contention. If Swayman is going to get up for any game, it will be this one.
Next: Insider Says Shesterkin Rejects Highest Goalie Contract in NHL History
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers’ Bowman Calls Out D-Man Josh Brown After Poor Preseason
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman was direct when discussing Josh Brown’s preseason performance and...
-
Insider Says Oilers Recent Cap Move Teases Kane LTIR Decision
The Edmonton Oilers are making moves on Monday that one insider believes could directly...
-
Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Faces Line Demotion After Slow Start
In an offseason filled with Edmonton Oilers roster moves, one addition stuck out: Jeff...
-
Oilers Lose Lavoie as Golden Knights Claim Forward Off Waivers
The Edmonton Oilers lose Raphael Lavoie as the Vegas Golden Knights claim the skilled,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Sharangovich Injured, Honzek Makes Flames as Preseason Standout
Will Sam Honzek, Matt Coronato, and Devin Cooley make the Calgary Flames? Meanwhile, how...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Philp, Brown, Gagner, Yamamoto, McDavid
Edmonton Oilers Quick Hits: Noah Philp to the AHL, Josh Brown waivers, Sam Gagner...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Kailer Yamamoto Eyes Career Revival in Utah, Signs 1-Yr Deal
Kailer Yamamoto aims to revitalize his NHL career after signing a one-year, two-way contract...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Robertson, Michkov Among 6 Players to Turn Heads This Preseason
Several players turned heads this preseason in the NHL, among them being Nick Robertson,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Bruins Having Fun with Viral Swayman Videos After Extension
The Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman are having fun on Sunday with a series...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks to Make Big Decision on Future of Arshdeep Bains
The Vancouver Canucks are set to make a big decision when it comes to...