Maple Leafs David Kämpf: Fittest Player in the NHL?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs’ season concluded a month ago with an opening-round series loss to the Boston Bruins, some players quickly transitioned to the international stage. One such player is David Kämpf, who recently represented Czechia at the Men’s World Hockey Championship. Kämpf played a pivotal role, scoring two goals and five assists in nine games and helping his team clinch their first gold medal since 2010.
Kampf Is One of Those Players Who Never Quits Working
Less than two weeks after his last on-ice appearance, Kämpf has resumed his offseason training. His wife, Eliska, highlighted this dedication in an Instagram story that showed Kämpf engaged in rigorous body row exercises (see below). This glimpse into his workout regimen underscores his commitment to maintaining peak physical condition and his reputation as one of the fittest players on the Maple Leafs.
Kämpf’s dedication to fitness is well-documented. In a video posted by the Maple Leafs in November 2022, he declared, “I don’t eat cheat meals, not for me.” This underscores his disciplined approach to diet and training. His rigorous training and clean eating habits set him apart. It also makes a solid case for being the fittest player in the NHL.
Kampf Is an All-Round Solid Player for the Maple Leafs
In 2022-23, he had a successful season as a valuable penalty killer and defensive forward. Kämpf was rewarded with a four-year, $9.6 million contract by Leafs general manager Brad Treliving. During the 2023-24 campaign, Kämpf scored eight goals and registered 11 assists. He added an assist in seven postseason games. In his performance at the World Championship, he led his team with a +9 rating. This further solidified his importance and fitness level.
As Kämpf prepares for the 2024-25 season, his early return to training and ongoing dedication to fitness bode well for his continued success. His commitment to maintaining top physical condition enhances his performance and sets a high standard for his teammates. Kämpf leads by example. The Maple Leafs can look forward to a season where fitness and determination drive their quest for success.
