It’s the Most Unhappiest Time of the Year for Maple Leafs Fans

This is the worst time of the year for Toronto Maple Leafs fans. The team was eliminated a month ago, and we’ve been forced to watch other teams, some with ex-Maple Leafs players, go on deeper playoff runs. That 24 other teams had similar or worse fates is of no comfort.
Right Now, the Maple Leafs Are Doing Nothing
The only move the Maple Leafs have made is to fire Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and replace him with Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube. That’s it. Nothing else.
That makes sense, as the league probably directs teams to refrain from distracting fans from what is happening on the ice. Nothing of consequence will most likely happen until either the Edmonton Oilers or the Florida Panthers hoist the Cup. If the series lasts seven games, that won’t be until June 24th.
Meanwhile, we must amuse ourselves with a myriad of wild rumors about who might be going where and doing what. Toronto’s newest whipping boy – Mitch Marner – has been rumored to be heading to around (sarcastically, of course) 31 different teams. John Tavares’ tax issues, which could have a long-lasting effect on high-priced players playing in Canada, are getting a little play—other than that, zippo, nada, nothing.
Craig Berube Has Done Little, and He’s Already Old News
The hiring of Craig Berube has been examined to death and is old news. Until someone hoists the Cup, we wait. The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is just four days after the potential end of the season. Free Agency begins July 1st. Around those dates, the NHL will announce its 2024-25 schedule.
These days, between the last game the Maple Leafs have played and the time the off-ice action begins, have to be the most difficult for a Maple Leafs fan. When will something happen of consequence? It will be a while.
gfinale
June 6, 2024 at 2:50 pm
Ha, nice article, Stan! About says it all.