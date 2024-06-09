How Good Can Cowan, Maple Leafs’ Rising Prospect, Become?

The spotlight shines brightly on Easton Cowan as he emerges as a pivotal prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Drafted 28th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Cowan’s trajectory has been remarkable, elevating his status as a potential game-changer for the Maple Leafs.
A Bit of Background for Any New to Cowan’s History
Cowan is a dynamic right-winger from Mount Brydges, Ontario. At the time of his selection by the Maple Leafs, he wasn’t seen as a viable prospect by many. He proved that assessment wrong.
In his time in junior hockey, he progressed quickly. During the 2022-23 season with the Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Cowan showed his scoring ability, recording 53 points in 68 regular-season games and adding 21 points in 20 playoff games. However, in the 2023-24 season, Cowan truly shone. This past season, he tallied an impressive 96 points in just 54 regular-season games and contributed 34 points in 18 playoff games. His remarkable performance highlighted his potential as a potential game-changer for the Maple Leafs.
Cowan Has Shown Immense Talent and a Huge Internal Motor
Cowan’s stellar performance with the Knights last season gave a hint about his immense talent. Leading his team to the OHL championship, he showed his scoring ability with 96 points in 54 regular-season games and a dominant playoff run. During the postseason alone, he put up 34 points in 18 games. His standout play continued in the Memorial Cup, where he emerged as the tournament’s top scorer.
Despite his young age, Cowan’s skillset has drawn comparisons to top-10 draft picks, hinting at his readiness for NHL action. Maple Leafs development coach Hayley Wickenheiser expresses confidence in Cowan’s abilities, hinting at the possibility of him jumping to the NHL roster this season.
Cowan Will Not Be Able to Play in the AHL This Coming Season
However, Cowan’s path forward presents a unique challenge. At 19, he is ineligible to play in the AHL, leaving him with the option of either joining the Maple Leafs or returning to juniors. While he is expected to receive the standard nine-game trial afforded to high draft picks, his impressive performance suggests he could secure a full-time role with the Leafs.
Ultimately, Cowan’s journey hinges on the Maple Leafs’ evaluation of his readiness for the NHL stage. With his remarkable talent and potential, Cowan stands poised to make a significant impact, whether he remains with the Maple Leafs or represents his country in international competition. As the upcoming season unfolds, all eyes will be on Cowan as he navigates the next chapter of his promising career.
gfinale
June 9, 2024 at 12:27 pm
The OHL needs to be forced to change that rule. I understand why it’s there but what would work better for everyone including the OHL is some kind of formula based on a number of player stats, depending on what position they play that would indicate that they were just too good to still be playing in the OHL. There are 2 dangers in rushing players to the NHL: 1. The OHL is much slower and softer than the NHL. Leagues such as the AHL are in the middle and allow the player coming from OHL to practice and learn new things while given more time and space to do so. It is likely for a player who jumps from OHL to NHL to never be as good as if they’d spent some time in the AHL honing their craft. 2. Heightened Risk of Injury: The OHL is “boys”, the NHL is big, fast and strong men. A middle ground is needed that decreases chance of injury while they build up their size, strength, speed and awareness that is compared to others at that level.