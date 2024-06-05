As the Stanley Cup showdown looms closer, the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in the playoffs, takes center stage. This year, players like Connor McDavid, Aleksander Barkov, and Sergei Bobrovsky are strong contenders. Each brings solid reasons to the table. Here’s a detailed look at the frontrunners for this prestigious award from the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Edmonton Oilers’ Conn Smythe Contenders

Connor McDavid:

The favorite for many, McDavid’s name recognition and sheer talent make him a strong contender. If the Oilers win the Cup, McDavid’s legacy as one of the greatest players of this generation will be solidified. Despite battling early injuries, he’s been rejuvenated for the final push. McDavid has been spectacular throughout the playoffs, scoring 18 goals and eight assists, totaling 26 points on 143 shots. His ability to perform in clutch moments makes him a top candidate for the award.

Only a fool would bet against McDavid finding another gear, which is incredible to think about considering how good he’s already been. This is his best opportunity to put his name on the Stanley Cup and there’s no way he goes down without giving it everything he’s got.

McDavid’s closest competitor might be his teammate, Leon Draisaitl. With ten goals and 18 assists, Draisaitl has put up 28 points. He continues to demonstrate his playmaking skills and ability to provide game-changing moments. His lower shooting percentage of 5.71% indicates that he’s had to work harder for his points. Still, his consistent performance and ability to step up in critical situations make him a contender for the Conn Smythe.

Leon Draisaitl & Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers

Draisaitl said in a recent interview that he’s proud to be seen as a big-game player. Will there be bigger games in his career than the ones he’s about to play?

A dark horse candidate on the Oilers’ side is Zach Hyman. His goal-scoring could see him engrave his name in NHL history. With 14 goals and four assists, Hyman has collected 18 points from 76 shots. That’s an impressive shooting percentage of 23.68%. Can he continue his scoring streak and deliver standout performances in the Stanley Cup Final? If so, Hyman could surprise many and take home the Conn Smythe.

If he continues to score at the pace he’s been scoring, he could have close to 20 goals by the time this series is over. The record is 19, held by Reggie Leach and Jari Kurri. How do you not give it to Hyman if he gets there?

While not traditionally seen as a top contender, Evan Bouchard’s contributions from the blue line have been substantial. With six goals and 21 assists, totaling 27 points from 33 shots, Bouchard boasts a shooting percentage of 18.18%. His ability to succeed at both ends of the ice could make him a dark horse for the Conn Smythe, especially if he remains a pivotal player in the Final.

Florida Panthers’ Conn Smythe Contenders

Aleksander Barkov:

On the Florida Panthers’ side, Barkov stands out as a top contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy. Known for his stellar two-way play throughout the playoffs, Barkov’s consistency and leadership have been vital for the Panthers. Barkov has scored six goals and added 11 assists, totaling 17 points from 37 shots, with a shooting percentage of 16.22%. His reputation as a respected and admired player in the league further solidifies his candidacy for the award.

If he’s successful in slowing or shutting down McDavid and/or Draisaitl, that alone should make Barkov a leading candidate.

Leading the Panthers in scoring, Matthew Tkachuk has been a large part of his team’s offensive success. With five goals and 14 assists, he has earned 19 points from 46 shots, with a shooting percentage of 10.87%. Tkachuk’s ability to generate offense and physical presence on the ice make him a strong candidate for the Conn Smythe. Can he maintain his high level of play in the Final?

Verhaeghe has been a revelation in these playoffs. He’s scored nine goals and assisted on eight others, resulting in 17 points from just 29 shots, achieving an impressive shooting percentage of 31.03%. His knack for scoring timely goals and his efficiency in front of the net could see him rise as a contender for the Conn Smythe if he continues to deliver in the Stanley Cup Final.

Sergei Bobrovsky:

Bobrovsky’s goaltending has been crucial for the Panthers. His play in the Final could be the deciding factor in winning the Conn Smythe, especially if he can shut down the high-powered Oilers’ offense.

The Bottom Line: Who Might It Be in the Conn Smythe?

In this upcoming playoff series, recency bias (the last memorable thing that happened) and standout moments in the final will likely play a significant role in determining the Conn Smythe recipient. While McDavid, Draisaitl, and Hyman on the Oilers’ side and Barkov on the Panthers’ side present compelling cases, the final performances in the Stanley Cup Final could be the ultimate decider. The race is on, and only time will tell who emerges as the Conn Smythe winner in this thrilling postseason journey.

