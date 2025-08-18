NHL News
Maple Leafs’ Bubble Forwards Could Make 2025-26 Impact or Be Traded
A trio of Maple Leafs forwards could break out in 2025-26, giving Toronto the depth scoring it desperately needs.
As training camp approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a quietly competitive group of forwards hoping to carve out bigger roles. These aren’t the usual headliners—these are the “bubble” players who have shown flashes of skill but haven’t yet secured consistent NHL time. This season, some could emerge as genuine difference-makers.
Easton Cowan is one name generating buzz. A standout in junior hockey, Cowan’s work ethic and offensive instincts have impressed scouts and Maple Leafs insiders alike. The challenge is the leap from junior to the NHL: the pace, physicality, and grind are all new. While some believe he should start in the AHL with the Marlies to develop safely, others see the potential for him to make an immediate impact, possibly even in the top six.
Meanwhile, his name comes up in almost any significant trade rumor when the Leafs are involved. Why? Because he’s the prospect other teams would be looking at.
Max Domi brings proven chemistry alongside Auston Matthews. With Mitch Marner gone and other pieces brought in that don’t have as much elite skill, the Leafs will be asking for a lot more from Domi this season. Domi stepped in last year and helped Toronto outscore opponents 23–13 at even strength. He needs to do even more this year.
If he can play smart and energized hockey, Domi could once again be a key contributor beside Matthews.
Nicholas Robertson recently signed a new deal, avoiding an arbitration hearing. He’s a bubble player because he continues to be tossed into trade talk, even after signing. In many ways, it feels like the writing on the wall with this forward, who many believe will never be given a fair chance to contribute. Others say he hasn’t earned it.
His goal-scoring per 60 minutes suggests he could produce effectively if given more responsibility. Can he be one of the pieces that steps up when offense is needed? Time will tell.
Will These Players Seize Their Opportunities?
Cowan, Domi, and Robertson could all be players who either don’t see a lot of ice time or are actually traded this season. Whether they play pivotal roles on the ice or are used to make roster changes and add pieces remains to be seen. If given an opportunity and they seize those opportunities, it could be a big year for any or all three. If they struggle early or fail to run when given the ball, the 2025-26 season might be the last time they suit up as members of the Maple Leafs.
