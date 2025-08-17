Proposed Arena Deal Puts Brady Tkachuk in Different Jersey

The Ottawa Senators’ long-awaited push to move downtown has revived more than just arena talk—it has also sparked speculation about the future of captain Brady Tkachuk.

On episode 400 of the DFO Rundown podcast, NHL analyst Jason Gregor suggested that the timeline for the Senators’ new home at LeBreton Flats may not line up with Tkachuk’s contract, potentially influencing whether he stays in Ottawa.

Tkachuk’s deal, an eight-year, $57.56 million pact signed in 2021, runs through 2028. By then, the Senators’ proposed arena—still facing construction and approval hurdles—might only just be opening. According to reports from the Ottawa Citizen, the building is expected to take at least two years to complete once the land is ready.

Brady Tkachuk Panthers

That mismatch in timing could prove crucial. “Is that building done in three years? Probably not,” Gregor said. “So I’m going to actually sell [on him staying]. By the time that building is done, he’ll have moved on. I get a sense that he might be going to the USA.”

Which Team Would Brady Tkachuk Join?

It’s key to point out that Brady has never said he has intentions on leaving Ottawa. He’s excited about the upcoming season and working with the team to get better and become a legitimate playoff contender. His contract also includes a full no-move clause.

It’s the control over any trade scenario he has that makes this interesting. In the past, he’s been loosely linked to the New York Rangers. In December, “The Post’s Larry Brooks reports the Blueshirts have been in trade talks with multiple teams — with Senators forward Brady Tkachuk their primary target.” The article added, “The 25-year-old Ottawa captain would bring a jolt to the lifeless Rangers lineup and in multiple ways.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen later ruled out there being any truth to the speculation.

Of course, there is also the Florida Panthers, where Brady’s brother Matthew plays. Matthew loves Florida and is signed until 2030. Could bringing in the younger brother be one of the things that gets both players to sign team-friendly deals and extensions?

The Senators have made it clear that Tkachuk remains central to their long-term plans, but without a finished arena to market as a franchise reset, Gregor wonders if Ottawa could face a challenge convincing its captain to stick around for the next chapter.

Next: Could Trade for $22M Veteran Forward Be What the Sabres Need?

