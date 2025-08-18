NHL News
Trade Talk: Rival Teams Want Something Back from the Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins are drawing trade interest this summer, but not just for veteran players like Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, or Erik Karlsson. According to general manager Kyle Dubas, several teams have reached out about reacquiring their own draft picks—a move widely believed to be tied to potential offer sheet considerations.
As per a post by Dan Kingserksi of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, speaking on The Cam & Strick Podcast with hosts Andy Strickland and Cam Janssen, Dubas revealed that multiple clubs have contacted him about picks the Penguins currently hold for the 2026 NHL Draft.
“We dealt with (those types of calls) a lot this summer, as well. Teams were calling for picks back in the 2026 Draft. And you know why,” Dubas said. “So that’s their business. If they want to pay a fair price, we probably talk about it.”
The Penguins currently hold the St. Louis Blues’ and Winnipeg Jets’ second-round selections in 2026, along with the San Jose Sharks’ third-rounder.
Teams Need Their Own Picks to Tender Offer Sheets
In the NHL, offer sheet compensation for restricted free agents depends on the player’s salary. Teams must have their own draft picks to offer as compensation, meaning clubs often call other GMs to reacquire selections.It happened last season when the Blues made a deal to reacquire the pick they needed to make tender offer sheets for former Edmonton Oilers Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.
Without owning these picks, they lose the ability to make competitive offer sheet proposals. This is an opportunity for the Penguins to sell back those picks at a premium price.
While no deals have been finalized, the chatter adds a new wrinkle to Pittsburgh’s busy offseason. It also suggests fans should be on the lookout for potential rumblings of offer sheets on players like Luke Hughes (New Jersey), Mason McTavish (Anaheim), or Marco Rossi (Minnesota).
Next: Boston Floated as Landing Spot for Struggling $84M Forward
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Maple Leafs’ Bubble Forwards Could Make 2025-26 Impact or Be Traded
A trio of Maple Leafs forwards could break out in 2025-26, giving Toronto the...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Trade Talk: Rival Teams Want Something Back from the Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins are drawing trade interest this summer, but not just for veteran...
-
New York Rangers/ 20 hours ago
Could Adam Fox’s Slide Make Him Tradeable for the Rangers?
Once seen as the Rangers' cornerstone, Adam Fox’s slide down the NHL’s top defensemen...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Could Trade for $22M Veteran Forward Be What the Sabres Need?
The Sabres needs grit and scoring depth, and Tyler Bertuzzi's mix of skill, toughness,...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Mega Deal Floated Between Leafs and Red Wings for Marner Replacement
A pitched blockbuster trade sends Alex DeBrincat to Toronto as a Marner replacement —...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ex-Leaf Jani Hakanpaa Eyes Comeback, Attracting NHL Interest
Fully cleared after a tough season in Toronto, Hakanpaa is looking to add physicality...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Pushed Hard for Ekblad With Huge UFA Offer
The Detroit Red Wings were willing to offer big money for Aaron Ekblad this...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Is a 19-Year NHL Veteran Headed to Oilers on a PTO?
A recently bought-out veteran blueliner isn’t ready to retire—and the Oilers could be a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Expect Big Bruins Names to Come Up in Trade Rumors
If things go south for the Bruins early in the season, the team could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Goaltending Could Spark the NHL’s Biggest Mid-Season Move
With Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard set to share the crease again, the Oilers...