Trade Talk: Rival Teams Want Something Back from the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are drawing trade interest this summer, but not just for veteran players like Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, or Erik Karlsson. According to general manager Kyle Dubas, several teams have reached out about reacquiring their own draft picks—a move widely believed to be tied to potential offer sheet considerations.

As per a post by Dan Kingserksi of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, speaking on The Cam & Strick Podcast with hosts Andy Strickland and Cam Janssen, Dubas revealed that multiple clubs have contacted him about picks the Penguins currently hold for the 2026 NHL Draft.

“We dealt with (those types of calls) a lot this summer, as well. Teams were calling for picks back in the 2026 Draft. And you know why,” Dubas said. “So that’s their business. If they want to pay a fair price, we probably talk about it.”

The Penguins currently hold the St. Louis Blues’ and Winnipeg Jets’ second-round selections in 2026, along with the San Jose Sharks’ third-rounder.

Teams Need Their Own Picks to Tender Offer Sheets

In the NHL, offer sheet compensation for restricted free agents depends on the player’s salary. Teams must have their own draft picks to offer as compensation, meaning clubs often call other GMs to reacquire selections.It happened last season when the Blues made a deal to reacquire the pick they needed to make tender offer sheets for former Edmonton Oilers Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.

Without owning these picks, they lose the ability to make competitive offer sheet proposals. This is an opportunity for the Penguins to sell back those picks at a premium price.

While no deals have been finalized, the chatter adds a new wrinkle to Pittsburgh’s busy offseason. It also suggests fans should be on the lookout for potential rumblings of offer sheets on players like Luke Hughes (New Jersey), Mason McTavish (Anaheim), or Marco Rossi (Minnesota).

