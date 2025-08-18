Flyers’ Michkov, Tocchet with Funny Clash Over Playing Style

The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t even hit the ice for the 2025–26 season, but friendly tensions may already be brewing between their dynamic young star and new head coach.

Rising phenom Matvei Michkov raised eyebrows this week when he admitted he isn’t a fan of the dump-and-chase style that Tocchet either seems to be a fan of or believes will help the Flyers this season. In an interview, Michkov revealed that he often ignored instructions to dump the puck, preferring instead to carry it into the zone with possession.

“First time I heard that, I was like, ‘What?’” Michkov said. “I’d rather carry the puck in under control, make a clean pass, and enter the zone with possession.”

New Flyers bench boss Rick Tocchet had a lighthearted response to the comments from Michkov. While appearing on the Nasty Knuckles podcast, Tocchet laughed off the clip while taking a playful jab at his young forward.

“I watched the video and me and [GM Daniel] Briere were laughing,” Tocchet said. “I’m bustin’ his balls and I’m gonna bust his balls when I see him.”

How Long Before There’s Actual Friction Between Tocchet and Michkov?

While the exchange was all in good fun, one has to wonder if and when Tocchet and Michkov might butt heads. With any coach that has a no-nonsense approach, there can be a time when a skilled forward and a coach have opposing opinions on the best way to play. Tocchet’s job will be to help develop players and earn wins. Michkov’s job is to score and improve in the NHL.

Tocchet will have to find the line between giving Michkov the freedom to create plays, which John Tortorella arguably struggled to do. At the same time, Michkov needs to be held accountable for his play.

