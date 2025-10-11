Colorado Avalanche
Maple Leafs Among Suitors if Avalanche Open to Top UFA Trade
With uncertainty growing around Martin Necas’s future in Colorado, the Maple Leafs are among several teams keeping trade tabs on the forward.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a strong start after a 5–2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, but early-season success hasn’t stopped management from exploring ways to strengthen the roster. According to a new report from RG, the Leafs are among several teams monitoring the situation surrounding Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas — a player whose future in Colorado appears increasingly uncertain.
“I’d be stunned if he even finishes the season with the Avalanche, let alone extends in Colorado,” one NHL pro scout told RG. The 25-year-old winger, who recorded 53 points last season, is entering the final year of a two-year, $13 million deal and is expected to command a significant raise this summer.
The Avalanche would prefer to sign Necas, but the forward is likely to seek the maximum amount on a new deal and is willing to test the market. So too, with Cale Makar’s looming mega-extension in Colorado’s near future, several roadblocks are standing in the way of the Avs retaining Necas beyond this season. That reality could turn him into one of the more intriguing names on the trade market ahead of the deadline.
Reporter James Murphy identified Toronto and the New York Rangers as two teams that could pursue Necas as a rental option, while sign-and-trade candidates — including the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks — might seek to acquire him with an extension in place.
Do the Maple Leafs Have Space To Add Necas?
For the Leafs, Necas represents a chance to add a dynamic top-six forward who is much closer to the skill level of Mitch Marner than any of the players the team added this summer. Necas was part of the weird Marner and Mikko Rantanen trade drama last season, ultimately going from the Hurricanes to the Avs. He can play both wings, contribute on the power play, and add secondary scoring behind Auston Matthews and William Nylander.
General manager Brad Treliving isn’t afraid to be aggressive, but cap space might be an issue unless he’s able to move a couple of roster pieces to the Avalanche in any trade. He won’t be able to move spare parts, so it would take a top prospect, high pick, or another useful roster piece.
If Treliving could figure out the return going back, and the Leafs are battling for a top spot in the East and want to add a difference-maker for the playoffs, Necas would be an intriguing rental option.
October 11, 2025 at 10:51 am
As if the leafs have anything to trade that anyone would want. They would offer 5-8 of their 3-4 line quality plugs.