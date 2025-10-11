Insiders Name Timeline on Sabres Trading Tuch, Say Talks Link Oilers

As NHL teams continue to shuffle rosters early in the season, forward Alex Tuch’s name has surfaced in discussions surrounding the Edmonton Oilers. According to both The Sheet’s Jeff Marek and The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, Tuch could make sense for Edmonton given the Sabres’ early obstacles and propensity to fall out of the playoff race early.

Tuch remains unsigned beyond this year and is now drawing attention as a potential target for teams with room under the cap. While the Sabres had hoped to retain Tuch long-term, talks have not led to an extension, leaving his future uncertain. At one point, Tuch was among many big names who hadn’t signed. Recently, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor, and Connor McDavid have all come off the board. Tuch not being done yet suggests a sizeable gap between the two sides. Should the season continue to roll along — it’s already started off on a bad foot as Sabres forward Josh Norris exited Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers with an apparent injury — and Tuch’s deal doesn’t get done, the Sabres might be ready to move on, particularly if they fall down the standings.

Why The Oilers For Tuch This Season?

Edmonton could emerge as a logical landing spot, as suggested by both Marek and Pagnotta in separate interviews. Marek noted, “I think we’re at the point now with the Buffalo Sabres…American Thanksgiving rolls around, how many players are gonna be asking out? Alex Tuch hasn’t signed; there’s a lot of talk about Tuch around the Oilers…” Pagnotta said Daily Faceoff Live, “If this team doesn’t have him signed, and by the halfway point…we already know we’re focusing on ’26-’27…Then I think you start to have discussions out there; the Oilers would be one of them.”

Marek noted that Tuch’s personal ties to Western Canada—his wife is reportedly from British Columbia—add a layer of appeal for a move to a Canadian team.

The Oilers are still adjusting after offseason signings and minor injuries. They recently picked up Jack Roslovic, and Stan Bowman suggested the team won’t wait until the trade deadline if players that can help become available. Adding a forward like Tuch could bolster their top six in a way that no other signing or trade has in years. He offers size, scoring touch, and playoff experience. He wouldn’t just complement their top stars, he’d fit in amongst them as a top scorer.

The only issue is cap space. Even at a low cost of $4.75 million (a great value for Tuch), the Oilers are right up against the cap and have too many players on their roster. They also may be looking at a goaltender, with Ryan Rishaug recently saying of the Oilers’ goaltending plans, “They’ve committed to seeing what they have here for a chunk of time here with Stuart Skinner.” He also added, if Bowman determines Skinner won’t work, he’ll make a move and there will be a different goalie in Edmonton for the playoffs.

While the insider’s connection to Edmonton remains speculative, the early chatter highlights Tuch as one of the more intriguing forwards potentially available before the trade deadline.

