Flames to Trade Rasmus Andersson After Failed Extension Talks

It’s looking increasingly likely that Rasmus Andersson will not be back with the Calgary Flames next season. A trade feels imminent, even if it’s not a given that it happens at or before the NHL Draft.

Multiple reports, including from David Pagnotta and Jeff Marek, indicate that trade talks surrounding the 27-year-old right-shot defenseman are intensifying. Andersson, who has one year remaining on his $4.55 million AAV contract with a limited no-trade clause, has drawn interest from several teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and Montreal Canadiens. Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, who previously showed interest in Andersson at the last trade deadline, could also re-enter the mix.

What Did Things Fall Apart Between the Flames and Andersson?

The real turning point, according to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis, came when contract extension negotiations between the Flames and Andersson’s camp broke down. Francis described the gap between the two sides as “insurmountable,” with Andersson wanting far more than what Calgary is prepared to offer while they retool their roster.

Rasmus Andersson trade rumors versus extension talk

Despite a drop in production (a 31-point season), there is still a wide market for Andersson. He is a right-handed shot, has a physical edge, and can post offensive numbers. The fact that he’ll hit unrestricted free agency at age 29 means his next contract could be a monster of a deal, but he will be motivated to have the best season of his career.

The Flames are not in a rush to move him. His six-team no-trade list doesn’t change on July 1. That said, with the NHL Draft fast approaching, this might be the best window for Calgary to act. Whether a deal materializes in the coming days remains to be seen, but momentum is building, suggesting that a trade is likely to occur.

Next: NHL Makes Puzzling Pivot Regarding Evander Kane LTIR Probe