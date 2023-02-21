According to multiple sources, the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets might be close to completing a deal for defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. A defenseman that has been on the radar of a few teams heading into the NHL Trade Deadline, the pending UFA had been pulled from the Blue Jackets lineup for trade-related reasons but has not yet been dealt. Perhaps the wait is coming to an end.

Vladislav Gavrikov Boston Bruins NHL Trade Talk

NBC Sports Boston is reporting, “The belief is that the Bruins have to make a trade before they can finalize this deal to bring in Vladislav Gavrikov.”

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and NHL Network reports:

“Vladislav Gavrikov Watch 2023 may be nearing the finish line. Per source, #CBJ & #NHLBruins have the framework of a trade in place (talk of a 1st/3rd in package), but Boston has to clear cap space. One player I’m told they’re shopping is F Craig Smith. However #CBJ won’t wait forever. It’s understood that if another team swoops in with a competitive/better offer, they could go that route. Ball (or puck) is in Boston’s court as they try to make the $ work. Adding Gavrikov could surely eliminate Boston from the Chychrun talk.”

…#CBJ won't wait forever. It's understood that if another team swoops in with a competitive/better offer, they could go that route. Ball (or puck) is in Boston's court as they try to make the $ work. Adding Gavrikov could surely eliminate Boston from the Chychrun talk. (2/2) — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 21, 2023

The Bruins have just $33k in deadline cap space and a hair over $1 million in LTIR relief to make this deal work. With only 21 players on the roster, they can’t really demote anyone to the AHL to make room, thus a cap-clearing trade would likely have to be made to fit Gavrikov in at all. This is, of course, assuming there isn’t a ton of salary retention going on and a third-party broker doesn’t get involved here.

If the price for Gavrikov is a first and third, it’s no surprise it has taken some time to get this deal done. That’s a solid return for the Blue Jackets. Some may argue that giving up that much when a player like Jakob Chychrun could have been had for a bit more and has two additional seasons on his contract might have been the better asset management play.

