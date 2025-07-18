NHL News
Canucks Pivot Quickly After Joshua Deal, Pursue Leafs UFA Target
After trading Dakota Joshua, the Canucks have reportedly turned their attention to a free agent previously linked to the Maple Leafs.
According to Vancouver Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, the team isn’t wasting time following their decision to trade Dakota Joshua to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the cap space opening up and Toronto now having less room on their own books, Dhaliwal suggests Vancouver has started talks with UFA forward Jack Roslovic.
Roslovic was earlier linked to the Maple Leafs to the point where a report had suggested he was waiting to see if the Leafs could clear the cap space needed to sign him. Considering the Leafs have had over $5 million in space available for some time and didn’t sign Roslovic, the thinking may have shifted on Toronto’s part. They’ve picked up Joshua and now Dhaliwal reports, “Is there a match between the Canucks and Jack Roslovic? There have been talks with the Canucks and his camp.”
This is certainly not a given. The Canucks analyst also notes, “Canucks can also make another trade to get what they want if the UFA market doesn’t work.” Some fans responding to Dhaliwal’s comment seem to be hoping the Canucks go another direction. Many aren’t fond of the idea that the Canucks might view Roslovic as a replacement for Joshua.
The next few days will be intriguing. Will the Canucks make a quick move to sign Roslovic now that they have $3.27 million in cap space? Is that enough to get Rosolovic on the roster?
It shouldn’t come as a shock if the Canucks make some kind of move. Losing Joshua took away from the roster, and if the Canucks want to stay in the mix in the Pacific Division, they may need another piece. Roslovic scored 22 goals and had 39 points for the Carolina Hurricanes last season.
