Utah Mammoth
Logan Cooley Rejects Massive 8-Year Contract from Mammoth
Logan Cooley of the Utah Mammoth has turned down an 8-year, $77 million contract. Find out why he is holding out.
Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley has reportedly turned down a massive 8-year contract worth $77 million, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. The deal would have carried an average annual value of $9.6 million, but Cooley and his representatives appear to be holding out for a different arrangement.
On Monday, Seravalli tweeted:
“Sources: @utahmammoth made a push to get rising star Logan Cooley extended before the start of the season, but his camp turned down an 8-year deal worth nearly $77 million (8 years x $9.6 million).”
A former Arizona Coyotes first-round pick (3rd overall, 2022), Cooley has made a strong start to his NHL career. In his rookie season, he posted 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points, followed by an even stronger sophomore campaign with 22 goals and 40 assists for 65 points in just 75 games.
With big contracts going out to restricted free agent this summer, Cooley understands that the market is being set for players of his skill set. So too, recent speculation that the salary cap could jump even higher than originally predicted has players waiting and watching to see how quickly salaries trend upward.
The 21-year-old centerman’s decision to decline the offer makes sense given the contracts being handed out. At the same time, turning down $9.6 million per season is surprising. That’s among the more favorable offers being handed out to players with his number of NHL games. With 157 games on his NHL resume, the Mammoth felt comfortable with a high number, but it sounds like Cooley is either leveraging for more or is prepared to bet on himself in this final season before his entry-level contract ends.
This is certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on.
