Lightning Set Record with 57.14% Shooting Performance

In a historic performance, the Tampa Bay Lightning did something in the NHL that hasn’t been done since shots were first officially tracked in 1955-56. Taking on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, the Lightning secured an 8-2 victory with a remarkable shooting display. They set an NHL record for the best shooting percentage in a single game at 57.14%.

The @TBLightning become the first NHL team to score 8+ goals on 15 or fewer shots on goal in a single game (regular season or playoffs).



Shots on goal were first officially tracked in 1955-56. pic.twitter.com/16fgJr5bMd — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 25, 2023

The game began on a challenging note for the Lightning, with only one shot for Tampa in the first period. Determined to change things, early goals from Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point put the Lightning up 3-1. The Hurricanes scored again, but the Lightning responded emphatically in the third period with five unanswered goals. In the process, they set an NHL record for the best shooting percentage in a single game at 57.14% (8/14).

This remarkable achievement is the first instance in the league’s history where a team scored at least eight goals on 14 or fewer shots. The victory was even more noteworthy as it marked the return of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made a comeback after missing 20 games due to back surgery. The Lightning’s magical touch on the ice not only secured a historic win but also reaffirmed their status as a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning incredible shooting performance vs Hurricanes

Big Games From Kucherov and Point

Nikita Kucherov emerged as a key player, contributing two goals and four assists, with a remarkable 10 shot attempts. Kucherov became the first player this season to record six points in a game. Just behind was Brayden Point who had a hat trick and two assists. Kucherov’s performance included tying the franchise record for most points in a single game. It matches Doug Crossman’s record set in 1992.

