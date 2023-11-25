Lightning Set Record with 57.14% Shooting Performance

In a historic performance, the Tampa Bay Lightning did something in the NHL that hasn’t been done since shots were first officially tracked in 1955-56. Taking on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, the Lightning secured an 8-2 victory with a remarkable shooting display. They set an NHL record for the best shooting percentage in a single game at 57.14%.
The game began on a challenging note for the Lightning, with only one shot for Tampa in the first period. Determined to change things, early goals from Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point put the Lightning up 3-1. The Hurricanes scored again, but the Lightning responded emphatically in the third period with five unanswered goals. In the process, they set an NHL record for the best shooting percentage in a single game at 57.14% (8/14).
This remarkable achievement is the first instance in the league’s history where a team scored at least eight goals on 14 or fewer shots. The victory was even more noteworthy as it marked the return of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made a comeback after missing 20 games due to back surgery. The Lightning’s magical touch on the ice not only secured a historic win but also reaffirmed their status as a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.
Big Games From Kucherov and Point
Nikita Kucherov emerged as a key player, contributing two goals and four assists, with a remarkable 10 shot attempts. Kucherov became the first player this season to record six points in a game. Just behind was Brayden Point who had a hat trick and two assists. Kucherov’s performance included tying the franchise record for most points in a single game. It matches Doug Crossman’s record set in 1992.
Next: Marc-Andre Fleury Defies NHL, Wears Native American Heritage Mask
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Jets’ Coach Rick Bowness Returns After Leave for Wife’s Health
Winnipeg Jets' coach Rick Bowness resumes coaching duties after taking a month-long leave to...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 13 hours ago
Coyotes Early Buyers, Trying to Make Specific Trades
The Arizona Coyotes are said to be early trade deadline buyers, already making calls...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Patrick Kane Down to Surprising Two Teams Suggests Insider
According to a report, Patrick Kane has potentially narrowed down his free agent choices...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Belief Is Patrik Laine Might Want to Be Traded By Blue Jackets
Things may have reached a boiling point in Columbus where Patrik Laine might want...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?
The Edmonton Oilers are having a touch season so far. Can they still make...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Should the Edmonton Oilers Consider Trading For Corey Perry?
Should the Oilers Consider a Trade For Corey Perry? If things are going south...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Klingberg Goes On LTIR, Maple Leafs to Pivot, Try and Use Cap Space
John Klingberg placed on LTIR and it is believed the Maple Leafs will try...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ex-GM Says Nylander’s New Deal Starts at Pastrnak’s $11.25M
The days of getting William Nylander signed at $9-$10 million are gone says a...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Kieffer Bellows: Maple Leafs’ Tipping Point for the Future
Kieffer Bellows is not a name on Toronto Maple Leafs fans radar. However, he...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Was Nylander Waiting For A Contract Year To Be Dominant?
One NHL analyst asked the question: Is William Nylander's play this season linked directly...