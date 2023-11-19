3 Takeaways: Oilers’ Power Play Fails in Nutty 6-4 Loss to Lightning

In a wild matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, early domination by the Oilers in the first led to a poor second period, and a crazy third. The Lightning came back to score multiple goals and defeat Edmonton 6-4.

The game unfolded with moments full of odd bounces and unexpected turns, leaving the Oilers feeling good about their game after 20 minutes, but then ultimately not being able to close it out. A scrappy Lightning team, led by Nikita Kucherov, found a way.

Oilers’ Special Teams Lets Them Down

The Oilers demonstrated early prowess on the penalty kill, with Derek Ryan’s shorthanded goal setting the tone. However, their power play struggled to capitalize on opportunities, going 0-2 in the first and ultimately 0-5 in the game. Edmonton played much better at 5-on-5, and forced too many looks on the man advantage, falling into some of their early-season traps and missing crucial chances.

The game could have swung more decisively in Edmonton’s favor if they had converted on these power plays, underlining the importance of special teams efficiency.

Defensive Challenges and Turnovers

Despite outshooting Tampa and playing a near-perfect first period, defensive lapses haunted the Oilers. An unlucky bounce off Mattias Ekholm resulted in a goal, and turnovers in the second period allowed Tampa to capitalize. The team’s defensive focus wavered, leading to goals that could have been avoided. Maintaining defensive discipline, especially during critical moments, is imperative for sustained success.

Individual Performances and Momentum Shifts

The game saw standout performances, particularly from Derek Ryan, who notched two goals, showcased his ability to still produce on offense. In fact, it was the bottom six that really played well for Edmonton, capped off by James Hamblin’s first goal in the NHL.

James Hamblin gets his first NHL goal in an Oilers’ loss.

However, lapses in individual defensive play, exemplified by Ryan McLeod’s failure to track his man onthe 5-4 goal by Tampa, proved costly. Momentum swings, such as the Oilers taking a 4-3 lead, were countered by defensive breakdowns, ultimately allowing Tampa to secure a 6-4 victory. Consistency in both offensive and defensive contributions from every player is essential for the team’s overall success.

While the Oilers displayed moments of brilliance, the game highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in special teams execution and maintaining defensive consistency. Not the best way to start the four-game road trip. The good news is, the Oilers were in a position to win and probably should have.

