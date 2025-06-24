Golden Knights Eyeing Hertl Trade to Take Big Marner Swing

The Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly exploring trade options for center Tomas Hertl, with the intention of clearing salary cap space to make a serious run at superstar winger Mitch Marner in free agency. No one should be surprised, considering the Golden Knights are pegged as a favorite to land Marner in free agency.

According to multiple reports, including Marco D’Amico of RG.org, Vegas is actively shopping Hertl, whose $6.75 million cap hit (after 17% retention by San Jose) would help the team make room for Marner’s expected $14 million AAV (likely less in Vegas). Hertl, 31, recorded 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 73 games last season and added key playoff production for Vegas, including a Game 1 win over Minnesota.

Early speculation linked the Carolina Hurricanes to Hertl, with Cam Robinson noting “some smoke” around a potential deal that would see Carolina acquire a top-six center while allowing Vegas to pivot to Marner. However, D’Amico poured cold water on Carolina being the destination, citing “pushback” on that front, though he confirmed talks involving Hertl remain ongoing.

Tomas Hertl Marner trade talk

It would make sense for Carolina — who is also rumored to be positioning the team for a big Marner push — to want to add Hertl and his 32-goal season. They badly need scoring.

A Hertl Trade Could Be The First Big Blockbuster of the Offseason

Hertl has a modified no-trade clause, and his current deal includes increasing trade restrictions over time—starting with a three-team approved list in Years 4-6. That could complicate Vegas’s options and make a fit with Carolina, who already have cap considerations of their own, less likely.

Still, Hertl is viewed as a legitimate No. 2 center for a contending team over the next two to three years, and his availability is drawing interest across the Eastern Conference. If Vegas can find the right return, it could pave the way for one of the boldest offseason moves yet: a blockbuster pitch to land Mitch Marner.

The Trevor Zegras trade to Philadelphia on Monday was big. This has the potential to be huge and the fallout in free agency would be massive.

Whether Carolina is truly in the mix or not, one thing is clear—Vegas is clearing the runway for something big. Is anyone surprised?

Next: Surprise Team in Marner Race, Blockbuster Trade Could Be Coming