Canadiens Close in on Extensions for Gorton, Hughes

The Montreal Canadiens are set to secure two key pieces of their front office as negotiations near completion for new contracts for Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton and General Manager Kent Hughes. As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, “the organization wished to extend them, and, according to several sources, that process is close to its conclusion.”

This comes just a day after the team extended star prospect Lane Hutson to an eight-year deal, and following a few seasons of the management duo working their magic and building the Canadiens into one of the bright up-and-coming NHL teams.

Gorton, hired in November 2021, and Hughes, who joined in January 2022, have overseen a period of notable growth for Montreal. Their tenure has included drafting standout prospects like Hutson, Ivan Demidov, and Juraj Slafkovsky, as well as acquiring Noah Dobson via trade. They’ve also secured smart contracts with players like Cole Caufield Kaiden Guhle, and Nick Suzuki.

Gorton and Hughes have rapidly accelerated Montreal’s rebuild, executing smart asset flips like Sean Monahan, targeting low-cost acquisitions like Patrik Laine, and strategic trades such as Dobson, positioning the Canadiens for a swift playoff window and a strengthened roster.

Last season, the Canadiens returned to the playoffs for the first time since their 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Owner Geoff Molson has reportedly fended off interest from other teams for one or both executives. It was recently reported that the New York Islanders were hot after Gorton, but the Canadiens have successfully retained both men.

Canadiens’ Fans React To Extension News

Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the team’s direction and front office stability. One user noted the pair “earned it tenfold” and suggested the Canadiens are building a contender that could challenge for years, provided they address goaltending and depth.

Locking in Gorton and Hughes represents a clear statement from Montreal, as the team feels it is on the road to building a championship-caliber roster.

