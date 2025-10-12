Toronto Maple Leafs
Easton Cowan to Make NHL Debut for Maple Leafs in Ideal Spot
Easton Cowan makes his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs on October 13. Fans are excited to see this young talent get his shot in a prime spot.
Toronto Maple Leafs fans will get their first look at one of the team’s brightest young stars when Easton Cowan makes his NHL debut on Monday, October 13 — and he’s jumping straight into the spotlight.
The 20-year-old winger skated on the top line at Sunday’s practice alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, a sign confirmed by TSN’s Mark Masters that Cowan will start on the right side in Toronto’s top-six. It’s a bold move by head coach Craig Berube, who’s giving the club’s 2023 first-round pick a chance to make an immediate impact.
Cowan admitted he’s excited — and grateful — for the moment to come on home ice.
“I think that makes it that much more special,” Cowan said. “Lots of family and friends and obviously in front of the awesome Toronto fans.”
The rookie also shared that he plans to call former Leafs prospect and close friend Fraser Minten, who scored an overtime goal for the Boston Bruins earlier this week. “He’ll be pumped,” Cowan said. “I watched it live, actually. Then, we FaceTimed the next night — it’s great to see him doing so well.”
The Maple Leafs’ forward lines at practice also included Matias Maccelli–John Tavares–William Nylander, Nick Robertson–Max Domi–Bobby McMann, and Dakota Joshua–Nicholas Roy–Calle Järnkrok, with Cowan’s top-line spot confirming the organization believes he can make an impact.
As for the pressure of debuting next to the Leafs’ franchise centerpiece? Cowan seems unfazed.
“I feel confident. I feel like I’m ready for this,” he said. “I’m just gonna take it all in, enjoy it, and have some fun.”
Cowan’s debut at Scotiabank Arena promises to be one of the most anticipated moments of Toronto’s early season — and possibly the start of a special story.
