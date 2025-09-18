Los Angeles Kings
LA Kings Reveal “Major Announcement” Coming
Fans are eagerly guessing as to what major news will be revealed by the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow at 3:30 pm.
Several sources that cover the Los Angeles Kings are sharing news of a press release from the team, saying the Los Angeles Kings will be making a “major announcement” tomorrow at 3:30 pm.
The Kings sent their fanbase into overdrive, sparking a frenzy of online speculation ranging from the plausible to the downright absurd.
Within minutes of the tease, Kings fans — and plenty of rival fans — flooded X (formerly Twitter) with theories about what the organization could be planning.
Tomorrow…. pic.twitter.com/YSDCOBWfpJ— Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) September 17, 2025
Some guesses skewed toward the reasonable, like a new jersey reveal or an update on franchise icon Anze Kopitar, who many suspect could be entering his final season. “Kopitar’s last year announcement,” wrote one user, with another adding, “Any chance this is about who gets the ‘C’ if this is Kopi’s swan song?”
Others pushed things much further. “McDavid traded to LAK eh?” joked a Kings fan while another fan trolled the organization and cracked, “Quinton Byfield traded to the Oilers for Mattias Janmark.”
More dramatic (and tongue-in-cheek) predictions followed. “Moving the team to Phoenix,” quipped one fan. Another suggested the Kings could be sold outright.
Some fans tied the tease to potential roster moves. “Corey Perry update??” asked one. Another simply wrote: “Carter Hart locked in?”
Others went nostalgic, wishing for broadcast shakeups instead of player trades. “They changed their mind and are going back to the awesome simulcasts?
And of course, there were the off-the-wall takes that define moments like this online. “LMFAO KEMPE TO MAMMOTH TRADE,” joked one fan, while another claimed, “Somebody will come out of retirement.”
Tomorrow fans will find out what the Kings have in store. The organization opened it up for fans to attend as long as they RSVP’d by email. They will also be streaming the announcement live.
