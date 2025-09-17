Edmonton Oilers
“No Guarantees”: Hyman with Update Ahead of Oilers Training Camp”
Zach Hyman provides insight on his wrist injury and cautious approach to returning to the Edmonton Oilers training camp.
Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman gave an update on his wrist injury as the team sat down with the media on Wednesday. Noting that he didn’t want to offer a timeline on his return that he couldn’t commit to, Hyman said there are “no guarantees” when it comes to when he’ll return.
Hyman, who suffered a dislocated wrist last season in the playoffs, talked about his wrist, being in a cast, and how he’s skating. He did confirm that he will not join the team on the ice for the first week of training camp.
“I’m just excited for the year and being able to rejoin the guys,” Hyman said. He is taking a cautious approach, both to his return and what he says to the media regarding his injury. Rather than setting a specific return date, Hyman and the team are using two-week progression blocks to track his recovery. “If you set a date and don’t hit it, you get upset. Right now, we are progressing great,” he added.
Hyman stressed that there are no guarantees he will be ready for Game 1 of the season, but he is optimistic about joining full-team practices sometime before the opener.
The Oilers will continue to monitor Hyman’s progress closely as camp unfolds. While fans may not see him in the early drills, Hyman’s skating independently indicates that he is on track to rejoin his teammates once cleared.
Hyman appears on course to contribute to Edmonton’s lineup in the early stages of the 2025-26 season, even if a precise game timeline remains uncertain. That’s good news for Edmonton, which would be taking a significant hit to its offense if Hyman weren’t available.
Next: Oilers Confirm They Aren’t Considering Carter Hart
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
BREAKING: Connor Ingram to Be Placed on Waivers, Goalie Moving On
Connor Ingram's future with the Utah Mammoth is uncertain as he will not attend...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Confirm They Aren’t Considering Carter Hart
Find out why the Oilers are not pursuing Carter Hart. Discover the team's preference...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Mark Giordano to Join Maple Leafs Organization, Likely Retired From NHL
Mark Giordano is set to retire and join the Giordano Leafs organization in an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Fans Freaking Over Latest McDavid Interview: Waiting for “Feeling”
In the McDavid interview, the Edmonton captain shares his thoughts on the upcoming season...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 22 hours ago
Insiders Weigh In: What’s Next for Kaprizov and Minnesota?
Discover what NHL insiders say about Kaprizov's future and contract talks with the Minnesota...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
No Green Light: McDavid Contract Update Sparks New Concern
Get the latest Oilers McDavid update on his contract status as the season begins...
-
New York Islanders/ 1 day ago
Interesting Trend Taking Place with Islanders This Season
With Lou Lamoriello gone, Islanders beards are making a statement. Learn how players are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Prospect Spotlight: Viljami Marjala to Watch in 2025-26
Meet Viljami Marjala of the Oilers, a promising prospect with a remarkable start. Learn...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Speculation Swirls on Possible Controversial Leafs Roster Addition
Dillon Dubé may be on the Dube Maple Leafs' radar as they explore options...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Disappointment as Fan Favorite Not Coming to Oilers’ Camp on PTO
The Edmonton Oilers are heading into their 2025-26 training camp without plans to invite...