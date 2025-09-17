“No Guarantees”: Hyman with Update Ahead of Oilers Training Camp”

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman gave an update on his wrist injury as the team sat down with the media on Wednesday. Noting that he didn’t want to offer a timeline on his return that he couldn’t commit to, Hyman said there are “no guarantees” when it comes to when he’ll return.

Hyman, who suffered a dislocated wrist last season in the playoffs, talked about his wrist, being in a cast, and how he’s skating. He did confirm that he will not join the team on the ice for the first week of training camp.

“I’m just excited for the year and being able to rejoin the guys,” Hyman said. He is taking a cautious approach, both to his return and what he says to the media regarding his injury. Rather than setting a specific return date, Hyman and the team are using two-week progression blocks to track his recovery. “If you set a date and don’t hit it, you get upset. Right now, we are progressing great,” he added.

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping Zach Hyman is ready to return to start the 2025-26 season. He won’t make promises.

Hyman stressed that there are no guarantees he will be ready for Game 1 of the season, but he is optimistic about joining full-team practices sometime before the opener.

The Oilers will continue to monitor Hyman’s progress closely as camp unfolds. While fans may not see him in the early drills, Hyman’s skating independently indicates that he is on track to rejoin his teammates once cleared.

Hyman appears on course to contribute to Edmonton’s lineup in the early stages of the 2025-26 season, even if a precise game timeline remains uncertain. That’s good news for Edmonton, which would be taking a significant hit to its offense if Hyman weren’t available.

