Kopitar Update: A Legendary Era in L.A. Nears Its End

Anze Kopitar’s legendary NHL career appears to be nearing its end. According to multiple reports, including @mayorNHL and Jason Gregor of the DFO Rundown podcast, the longtime Los Angeles Kings captain has decided not to sign an extension beyond the 2025-26 season, signaling that this will be his final year in the league.

Kopitar, 38, is entering the last season of his two-year, $7 million contract. Kings GM Ken Holland acknowledged the veteran’s desire to “take it a year at a time,” but these latest reports suggest the decision may already be made.

If true, the 2025-26 campaign will cap off an extraordinary career. In 1,454 games, Kopitar has recorded 1,278 points, won two Stanley Cups (2012, 2014), earned two Selke Trophies, three Lady Byngs, and the Mark Messier Leadership Award, cementing his legacy as one of hockey’s most respected two-way players. He’s added another 103 playoff games with 27 goals and 89 points in those post-season contents.

Still a valuable player, he’s likely to have a strong 2025-26 season and leave the NHL with plenty of gas in the tank. It won’t be a surprise if he joins the Kings in some kind of off-ice role.

Fans in Los Angeles and across the NHL will have one more season to appreciate the player who defined the Kings for nearly two decades. While nothing is official from Kopitar or the team, all signs point to this being a farewell tour for one of the game’s modern greats.

