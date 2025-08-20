Capitals Likely Shut Door on Familiar Face for Tryout Chance

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been spotted frequently around Washington this summer, skating in local beer leagues and training at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. But according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News, fans shouldn’t expect a reunion between the former Stanley Cup champion and the Capitals on a professional tryout contract.

Silber writes, “Ultimately, although he’s been around the area, a PTO in Washington isn’t a likely path for the 33-year-old.”

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals PTO unlikely

Despite his presence in the area, if he’s going to get a tryout somewhere, it’s more likely to happen with another team. The 33-year-old struggled in his final seasons with Washington, posting just 17 points in 43 games in 2023-24 before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program for the second time. He was waived and traded to Carolina, where the Capitals retained money, essentially paying him not to play for them.

Kutznetsov went overseason and had a short-lived stint in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg. He’s back now after the two sides worked out an agreement to mutually terminate his contract; he’s looking to get on with another NHL franchise. Silber writes, unfortunately for Kuznetsov, the team’s focus is on youth. She writes that Connor McMichael is penciled in for the vacant third-line center role.

Will Another Team Take a Chance on Kuznetsov?

While a tryout might be a low-risk move, don’t expect the Capitals to consider a reunion. Not only that, but a team linked to him, the Montreal Canadiens, has also reportedly ruled him out.

In July, we reported that despite Kuznetsov’s desire to play in Montreal, his agent Shumi Babaev confirmed the Canadiens are not interested.. “Evgeny wants to go there, but there’s no spot for him,” Babaev explained. The Canadiens politely turned down his request to be considered.

As it pertains to any other teams, we’ll find out over the next couple of weeks.

Next: Canucks Cool on Popular UFA, Exploring Trade Market for Center

