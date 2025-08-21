Trade Rumor: Devils’ Goalie in Edmonton “Makes a Lot of Sense”

The Edmonton Oilers are staring down another season with major question marks in goal, and speculation is growing about whether they might look outside the organization for answers. Things feel like status quo for now, but as time rolls and the season gets underway, it’s a storyline worth watching.

With Stuart Skinner coming off an inconsistent campaign and Calvin Pickard entering his age-33 season on an expiring deal, the Oilers have inexpensive stability between the pipes. The question becomes, is it good enough to finally win the Stanley Cup?

Skinner’s flashes of brilliance — including an All-Star nod in 2022-23 — have been overshadowed by inconsistency, capped by last year’s .896 save percentage. Meanwhile, Pickard, while reliable in stretches, has never been more than a career backup. He showed glimpses he could be a starter, but when push came to shove, the Oilers defaulted back to Skinner.

Is Nico Daws An Answer Out of New Jersey?

That’s where New Jersey Devils netminder Nico Daws comes into the conversation. Jake Allen’s extension, Jacob Markstrom’s commitment to the franchise, and rising prospects Mikhail Yegorov and Jakub Malek being in the Devils’ system could leave Daws as the odd man out in New Jersey’s goalie depth chart.

James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now believes the fit is natural. “Daws in Edmonton makes a lot of sense,” Nichols wrote, pointing to the Oilers’ urgent need for a younger option who could push for starts now while also giving the organization a potential long-term solution.

Nico Daws Oilers trade

Daws, just 24, has shown promise in limited NHL action and could be the type of low-risk, high-upside target Edmonton desperately needs. The question will be what the cost would be to acquire him. If they see him as someone who can help this season, it might be worth GM Stan Bowman picking up the phone.

The Oilers are open to trading players like Mattias Janmark, who has a $1.45 million cap hit. It’s logical to assume the Oilers would need to throw in a pick with the deal in exchange for the cap savings.

Nichols also suggested the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights as possible trade options for the Devils if they are keen on moving Daws. The Golden Knights are going into 2025-26 with a goaltending tandem of Adin Hill and Akira Schmid. The Flames are going with Devin Cooley behind Dustin Wolf next season.

