Auston Matthews Reacts to Mitch Marner’s Trade to Vegas

For the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has publicly shared his thoughts — and it’s clear the move hit on a personal level, but that business is business and all a part of hockey in the NHL.

Speaking during a charity game in Brampton, Ontario, Matthews reflected on losing not just a teammate but a close friend.

“We’ll obviously miss him, he’s a great friend and great teammate,” Matthews said. “That’s kind of the business side of it that’s tough, but I wish him nothing but the best. We’ll just keep it moving.”

The trade, which brought Nicholas Roy back to Toronto in a one-for-one, led to a summer full of adjustments for the Toronto Maple Leafs. GM Brad Treliving proceeded to add other pieces in an attempt to find some of the on-ice production that walked out the door.

This was a trade that meant breaking up the Core Four for the first time, in what might have been a long-overdue decision. That core had arguably been centered around the dynamic Matthews-Marner duo, so the change will be an adjustment for Matthews. Some analysts are wondering how much not having Marner on the team will affect Matthews’ goal production.

Together, they tallied 326 goals over their time as teammates, and the likelihood that Matthews scores as often seems far-fetched.

Mitch Marner Auston Matthews

Matthews says he is excited about the guys they have and the guys they brought in. “Guys are going to have to take some steps, but I think that’s a good problem to have,” said Matthews. He noted that his mindset doesn’t really change, and everyone needs to be focused and do whatever it takes to win.

For fans — and especially for Matthews — this coming season will mark the first in years without Marner on the ice in blue and white.

Next: Breaking Down the Deal: A Beginner’s Guide to NHL Trades

