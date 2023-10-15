Klingberg or Rielly: Maple Leafs’ Defense Trade Deadline Dilemma

If the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves struggling to limit goals against, the team might need to make a strategic move to sacrifice goals and points from the blue line. If so, the question becomes who the team dangles in a potential NHL Trade Deadline deal: Morgan Reilly or John Klingberg?

One player (Rielly) has term and could be a key piece to a team’s defense corps moving forward. The other (Klingberg) is a rental, potentially being the short-term piece a contending team needs to run their power play. Both have potential value to other teams, but for completely different reasons.

Why Would the Leafs Move John Klingberg?

John Klingberg finds himself once again in the midst of one-year deal speculation. Last season, the defenseman was signed under a similar deal with the Anaheim Ducks and was eventually traded to the Minnesota Wild, showcasing the league’s penchant for such calculated risks. Did the Toronto Maple Leafs sign him with the same idea in mind?

Jonas Siegel, a reputable journalist from The Athletic, weighed in on the situation, offering a bold prediction for the Maple Leafs’ season. Siegel believes Toronto might trade Klingberg, emphasizing his offensive capabilities while expressing reservations about his defensive prowess.

Speculating on Toronto’s strategy, Siegel noted, “Klingberg is going to put up numbers… It’s the defensive stuff that gives me pause.” He highlighted Klingberg’s $4.15 million cap hit, portraying him as a potential asset to upgrade the team’s defensive lineup. As a rental, he could provide a contender with a short-term push, giving a team that specialist they might need to get over their own playoff hurdle.

While not a certainty, Siegel’s theory aligns with the NHL’s strategic landscape, where player values can fluctuate dramatically based on performance.

Why Would the Maple Leafs Trade Rielly?

Now donning a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, Klingberg’s potential value surge is palpable. Despite management’s eyebrow-raising decision to sign him amidst a surplus of power-play quarterbacks, (namely Morgan Rielly) Klingberg’s performance in the opening game suggested the move might pay off. He posted two assists and played significant minutes. What if he comes in and has such a good season, he comes too hard to move? What if the chemistry is so undeniable he makes Rielly expendable? Stranger things have happened.

With the potential for the Maple Leafs to go with Klingber over Rielly to quarterback their power play, Toronto might perceive Klingberg as the player they want to move forward with. If so, Rielly could be the player Treliving moves in an attempt to get the Leafs a physical defender to address their more pressing needs. Frankly, if Klingberg excels offensively, his value to Toronto could skyrocket, but the team might be able to sign him for less than what they are paying Rielly, thus saving money on their long-term cap and finding the money to pay William Nylander this off-season or Mitch Marner next. Klingberg’s cap hit is manageable for Toronto, and if signed to a multi-year deal, could conceivably come in at $2 million less per season than Rielly.

There is one key thing to remember here… Rielly has a full no-move clause. The Leafs would have to convince him to waive it and find a team that he’s open to joining. He might be swayed if he knows he’s going to play second fiddle for years to Klingberg, but that’s a pretty big maybe.

This Won’t Be an Easy Decision

If the Maple Leafs find themselves needing better defense over offense from the blue line, trading either player would be a calculated move that underscores Toronto’s willingness to explore unconventional avenues to bolster its roster. In Klingberg’;s case, if he comes in this season and has a career year surrounded by elite offensive players, it could be a tough sell. In Rielly’s case, the defenseman will hold most, if not all of the leverage in a deal.

As the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, Klingberg becomes the more intriguing player to watch. His performance could make him an attractive trade option, and he’s the much easier player to move.

