Truth Behind Conor Garland Trade Request Rumors With Canucks

According to Rick Dhaliwal, there is uncertainty surrounding whether Canucks forward Conor Garland has requested a trade. Despite swirling rumors suggesting his desire to leave and his new agent Judd Moldaver exploring potential deals, Dhaliwal expressed skepticism about it being a formal trade request. The timing of the request just doesn’t make sense, argues the Canucks host and analyst.

Instead, he believes the Canucks view the situation as mutually beneficial if the agent can facilitate a move, especially in the challenging landscape of the tight salary cap.

Noting that he knows for a certainty that Garland did not ask for a trade during the summer, when it would have made the most sense to do so, why would Garland switch agents and ask for a trade the day before the season opener? Dhaliwal debunked the summer trade request rumor, clarifying that Garland was enthusiastic about playing for Rick Tocchet during the offseason.

That said, Dhaliwal mentioned that the Canucks have been attempting to trade Garland for over a year and a half. Like the challenge they faced with Brock Boeser, it’s difficult to move a player with a sizeable contract that also has term. The Canucks have faced difficulties and the hope is that a power agent like Moldaver can do something the organization has been unable to do. Part of the urgency in all of this is that it’s finally occurred to the Canucks that they will need to retain salary to get this done and want to retain as little as possible.

Could the Nashville Predators Be a Fit?

In discussions, Elliotte Friedman raised the possibility of the Nashville Predators as a potential trade destination for Garland. With ample cap space to accommodate Garland’s $4.95 million average annual salary, the Predators are reportedly seeking a player who aligns well with general manager Barry Trotz and head coach Andrew Brunette.

