With six goals in two games and a new demeanor about him to start the NHL season, Auston Matthews is setting a pace that will rank among the very best in the history of the league. While it’s all about wins, sometimes the performances of one individual go a long way to Stanley Cup aspirations. While not all the great scorers led their teams to the promised land, there are former NHL players who are remembered for their fast starts. While it’s early, there’s no doubt Matthews could etch his name in history.

Below are some of the best starts in the history of the league. These are players who came out of the gate hot and, while not all likely finished with the same production, they are notable or went on to be considered among the greats of the game, they are notable.

Here are 10 of the best:

Can Auston Matthews get off to a goal scoring start that rivals the best in NHL history?

The Early Years of the NHL

Back when the NHL was first kicking off, goals were scored in bunches. Some of the goal-scoring paces set in those first few years were ridiculous.

Joe Malone (1917-1918), Newsy Lalonde (1919-1920), and Cy Denneny (1921-1922)

In the NHL’s inaugural season, Joe Malone set an unmatched record by scoring 44 goals in just 20 games for the Montreal Canadiens. Had he played over the course of the 82-game season like the NHL has today, he could have scored more than 170 goals. Sure, it’s not the 246-goal pace Matthews is currently on, but that’s impressive. Malone’s dominance and remarkable goal-scoring prowess was a significant factor in Montreal’s early success.

Also playing for the Canadiens, Newsy Lalonde tallied an impressive 33 goals in 24 games during the 1919-1920 season.

During the 1921-1922 season, Cy Denneny, a member of the Ottawa Senators, scored 26 goals in 20 games. Denneny was a prominent forward during the early years of the NHL.

The 30s and 40s

Busher Jackson (1933-1934) and Maurice Richard (1944-1945)

In the 1933-1934 season, Busher Jackson, a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, scored 20 goals in the first 13 games. Jackson was a star forward during the 1930s and was part of the famous “Kid Line” in Toronto.

During the 1944-1945 season, Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens netted 20 goals in the first 14 games. Richard, also known as the “Rocket,” was a legendary figure in Canadiens history and a symbol of Quebecois pride. He played for the Canadiens for 18 seasons and brought home eight Stanley Cups.

By February 25 of that season, he shattered the NHL record of 44 goals in a single season in a game against the Maple Leafs, breaking Joe Malone’s 1918 record. Malone himself was there, presenting Richard with the historic puck. Despite fierce opposition, opponents couldn’t prevent Richard from reaching an unprecedented 50 goals, an extraordinary feat at the time. Richard’s 50 goals in 50 games stood as a record until the 1965-66 season, when Bobby Hull scored 54, cementing Richard’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest goal scorers.

It wasn’t until some 30 years later when Charlie Simmer (1979-1980) of the Los Angeles Kings had a remarkable start to the season, scoring 20 goals in the first 16 games. Simmer was known for his scoring touch and played a vital role in the Kings’ success during that era.

The 80s Were a Year Where Stars Proved Their Value

Wayne Gretzky (1981-1982), Mike Bossy (1984-1985), and Mario Lemieux (1988-1989)

Still considered the greatest scorer in the history of the game, to start the 1981-1982 season, Wayne Gretzky scored 29 goals in 20 games. This was later matched by Lemieux (as mentioned below) and it was clear from that point on that the Edmonton Oilers were going to be a force in the league. Gretzky’s exceptional vision and playmaking abilities are still marveled at today.

During the 1988-1989 season, Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins scored 29 goals in the first 20 games, setting a record for the modern era. That was a 1.45 goals per game pace, half of what Matthews has done in first two.

It’s important to keep in mind that for Matthews to really make a dent on this list, he needs to have these results for more than two games. But, considering this performance by Lemieux is considered among the best in years, it goes to show, that Matthews doesn’t have to score three every game to break this goals-per-game pace.

Not far behind Lemieux was Mike Bossy who began the 1984-1985 season with 28 goals in 20 games. Bossy was a prolific scorer, helping the Islanders capture multiple Stanley Cups during his career.

Brett Hull (1990-1991)

Brett Hull, playing for the St. Louis Blues, scored 20 goals in the first 14 games of the 1990-1991 season. Hull was one of the most prolific goal scorers in NHL history, known for his deadly accurate shot. Hull often goes unnoticed in discussions about all-time hockey legends, where names like Gretzky, Lemieux, Bobby Orr, and Alex Ovechkin dominate the conversation. But, there’s no doubt he had one of the best seasons in history when it comes to goals and he got off to a crazy strong start that year.

Auston Matthews (2023-24)

Where will Matthews rank when all is said and done? Maple Leafs fans are eager to find out. Matthews is the first player to start the season with back-to-back hat tricks since Alex Ovechkin in 2017-18. He is the first Maple Leaf to record a hat trick in consecutive games since Wendel Clark on February 24 and March 4, 1994. He is the seventh player in Maple Leafs history to record a hat trick in consecutive games.

That sounds like a great start and he seems destined to send a message this year. He joins Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to reach 300 NHL goals in 500 games or fewer. He is the 10th-fastest player in NHL history to hit the 300 mark.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Matthews’ early performance, “He’s focused on the big picture here. He’s looking to really drive our team. He knows his job is to score, but I really don’t think he cares how many goals he gets.” Something suggests he might care, just a little bit.