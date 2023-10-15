Auston Matthews Makes Statement with Back-to-Back Hat Tricks

In an unbelievable (well, maybe not because it’s Auston Matthews) display of talent and skill, Matthews has taken the NHL by storm early in the 2023-24 season, opening the campaign with a remarkable feat: back-to-back hat tricks. This extraordinary accomplishment has firmly sent the message he’s out to make a statement and he’s off to an early lead when it comes to the NHL scoring race.

Matthews becomes the first player since the legendary Alex Ovechkin in the 2017-18 season to achieve this remarkable milestone, showcasing his exceptional scoring prowess right from the beginning of the year.

Notably, Matthews joins an elite club of players, a mere handful in the vast history of the NHL, who have recorded a hat trick in each of their first two games to start the season. This exclusive group includes luminaries such as Ovechkin (2017-18), Cy Denneny (1917-18), Joe Malone (1917-18), and Reg Noble (1917-18). Such a rare accomplishment highlights Matthews’ extraordinary talent and places him among the game’s legends.

Astonishingly, Matthews’ performance has set Leafs Nation abuzz with excitement and speculation. If he maintains this incredible pace, he is on track to score a staggering 246 goals in the current season, a prospect that has fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipating every game he plays.

Matthews Is Pumped, But Just Wants to Win

When asked about Matthews’ outstanding form, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe praised the player’s dedication and team-oriented mindset. Keefe noted, “I do think he’s come in refreshed and healthy. He’s had a really good offseason… I really don’t think he cares how many goals he gets; he cares about how many wins we get.” This statement underscores Matthews’ commitment to not just personal achievement but also team success, a quality that makes him not only a phenomenal scorer but also a valuable team player.

As Matthews continues to dazzle the hockey world, fans eagerly anticipate what other records and milestones he will shatter in the remainder of the season, making his every game a must-watch spectacle.

Auston Matthews scores a hat trick in back-to-back games