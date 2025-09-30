Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Signs $136M, 8-Year Extension With Wild
Breaking news: Kaprizov signs with the Wild on a record-breaking eight-year contract worth over $16 million.
As per sources Kevin Weekes and Elliotte Friedman, Kirill Kaprizov has signed an eight-year extension with the Minnesota Wild. The deal is for the highest amount ever paid to a player in NHL history.
As per Pierre LeBrun, the deal with Kirill Kaprizov will be north of the $16 million he turned down. Massive signing bonuses. The contract is not yet registered with the NHL. Michael Russo of The Athletic notes, “Wild upped their offer and signed Kaprizov to a $136 million deal. $17M per. Highest AAV and total dollars in NHL history.”
Russo adds, “Kaprizov’s structure is truly one of a kind, per sources. He’s getting 20% of $95.5M cap in salary/signing bonuses ($19.1M) his 1st 4 years He has $1 million salaries in each of the 8 years. July 1 signing bonuses: 2026: $18.1M; 2027: $18.1M; 2028: $18.1M; 2029: $18.1M; 2030:…”
It was just a few days ago that Friedman reported that Kaprizov’s negotiations are in a holding pattern. After turning down a $128 million offer, the Wild weren’t about to negotiate against themselves and were likely waiting for Kaprizov’s camp to come back to the table. It’s not clear yet if that’s what happened, but when it seemed like there was some doubt creeping in about his future with the team, the signing comes out of left field.
There was never an indication that Kaprizov was looking to leave. Insiders assumed he was just using the leverage he had to get as much money as possible over the eight-year duration of a new deal.
What Now For Other Pending UFAs?
LeBrun also writes that it will be interesting to see now how Kaprizov’s extension impacts negotiations with other stars entering the final season of their contracts, such as Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor, Adrian Kempe, Alex Tuch, and Martin Necas. He notes, “Everyone is trying to figure out the new NHL salary cap landscape.”
Connor McDavid’s situation in Edmonton will be different. “I didn’t mention 97 because that’s a unicorn.”
More to come…
