Tanev Family Excited to See Chris Wearing Maple Leafs Uniform

To hear Brandon Tanev tell it, the entire family shares excitement for brother Chris wearing his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. Brandon was caught at Zach Hyman‘s golf tournament. He weighed in on his brother Chris’ signing with the family’s hometown Blue & White.

The Tanev Family Is Excited About Chris Representing Toronto

Seattle Kraken forward Brandon shared his thrill about his brother Chris Tanev signing with their hometown Maple Leafs. Speaking about Chris’s move, Brandon shared his family’s excitement and confidence in Chris’s abilities on the ice. In the video below, you can hear Brandon weighing in the excitement. It’s a competitive family (no surprise), and they are ready for some hometown heat.

“My household, full of three boys, including two other brothers, is buzzing with excitement about Chris being back home. It’s a dream come true for him to put on the Leafs jersey as a hometown boy,” Brandon expressed. “Growing up in Toronto, everyone dreams about this moment, and now it’s a reality. It’s a great addition for the Leafs, and our family couldn’t be more excited for him.”

Chris Tanev Is Excited by the “Amazing Opportunity”

Chris Tanev is ready for the spotlight. As Brandon added, “He’s very excited for this amazing opportunity and looking forward to the upcoming season.”

Tanev recently left the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars. He brings his experience and hometown pride to the Maple Leafs. For him, it marks a significant moment for both him and his supportive family.

Perhaps what is most interesting is how the video captures Brandon Tanev’s enthusiasm and pride for his brother Chris as he embarks on a new chapter with the Maple Leafs. If only all players didn’t feel this same way.

