Rangers to Hire Mike Sullivan as Coach, Tortorella Possible

As per sources, including Emily Kaplan of ESPN, “The New York Rangers are in advanced contract talks to name Mike Sullivan head coach, sources told @KevinWeekes & me. It is expected to be one of the richest coaching contracts in NHL history.”

It is speculated that he could receive in the neighborhood of $7 million or more to take over the coaching duties, following his $5.5 million salary with the Penguins.

The Rangers haven’t confirmed or announced anything officially yet, but it appears that a deal is nearly done, and he will become the 38th head coach in franchise history.

Mike Sullivan set to become Rangers next coach

Sullivan was one of the more intriguing coaching names on the market, having won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh during his decade with the club. Few thought the Penguins would let him go, meaning everyone was aware he wouldn’t remain available long. The Rangers identified him right away as their primary target and went after him. “I cannot imagine [the New York Rangers] allowing anyone to outdo themselves in the pursuit of Sullivan,” said Elliotte Friedman while talking about how badly the team wanted to get him behind their bench.

Pierre LeBrun reported earlier on Thursday that the Anaheim Ducks had also made contact with Sullivan.

Kaplan also reports, “Sounds like John Tortorella is a strong possibility to re-join the organization as well, @KevinWeekes and I have heard. David Quinn is not expected to follow Sullivan but will be a head coaching candidate, including in Pittsburgh.”

