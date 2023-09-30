Insider Reports Growing Frustration Between Senators and Pinto

A widening gap in contract negotiations between the Ottawa Senators and restricted free agent Shane Pinto has created significant tension. According to a recent report by Elliotte Friedman, Pinto expressed disappointment with the Senators’ offer of $1M for a one-year deal. The team, grappling with cap constraints, faces challenges in meeting Pinto’s salary expectations, believed to be around $2.5M.

Shane Pinto & the Senators: https://t.co/Cj03AP727g — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 30, 2023

Pinto’s agent, Lewis Gross, and Senators GM Pierre Dorion have remained tight-lipped about the negotiations. Although Pinto does not have arbitration rights and isn’t eligible for an offer sheet, the Senators are confident they can create cap space by moving another contract once an agreement with Pinto is reached. Despite the stalemate, both parties express a desire to continue the relationship, emphasizing the Senators’ belief in Pinto’s potential.

The situation echoes a previous instance with Brady Tkachuk, who, as an RFA two years ago, faced a similar predicament. Tkachuk expressed unwavering support for Pinto, emphasizing the unity among players in backing their teammate amid these challenging negotiations.

Where Is All Of This Going to Wind Up?

The looming start of the season, just ten days away, adds urgency to the negotiations. While a single phone call could potentially alter the course of discussions, the frustration is palpable as the stalemate persists. The Senators, Pinto, and his agent remain in a delicate dance, attempting to bridge the financial divide and secure an agreement that satisfies all parties involved.

