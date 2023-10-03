To Maple Leafs Tavares, Max Domi Is Shaped Like a “Fire Hydrant”

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ new forward Max Domi is a strong man. So much so that his teammates have noted and have reacted accordingly – with good-humored teasing. One nickname that he was given came from Maple Leafs’ captain John Tavares. He called Domi a “fire hydrant.”

Domi Took the Teasing in Stride; In Fact, It Fits

During a recent interview, Domi was asked about what he thought of the nickname (which probably came during an interview when Tavares was talking about Domi’s strength). Domi accepted the nickname with a laugh, noting that it makes sense.

You can listen to the interview in the video below.

As Domi Notes, It’s Genetics: Dad Tie Domi Was Square (Shaped)

Domi accepted the nickname in good fun and with a lighthearted approach. In fact, he couldn’t help but chuckle a bit. He admits that his captain’s recent nickname (a “fire hydrant”) holds a lot of truth for him. Domi gets it. He has a unique physique. However, he also notes that it was a product of hard work and, perhaps, some genetics were involved as well.

When asked about being a “fire hydrant,” Domi shared that “Power is key, I guess, so it makes sense. It’s a nice compliment.” He noted that he developed this physique by working hard to do so.

As he noted, “That’s something that you just work on. With your size (being a smaller guy), you know you’re gonna have to be this way.”

As a Youngster Domi Did “Lots of Squats”

Domi explained that he devoted significant effort to building his lower body strength from a young age. “Lots of squats as a kid, I guess. I’d sit there and hang out, work on my lower body all the time,” he shared.

While hard work played a part, Domi also (humorously) acknowledged the genetic component. He admitted that “I think genetically is probably the main thing, though. My dad is not the tallest guy, already is pretty much a square, so kind of the same sort of thing that I got going.”

Max Domi Maple Leafs future

Domi knows that, as a smaller player, he needs to capitalize on his strengths. And, that strength comes from his lower body. For him, power and agility have been two of the key attributes of his success.

As Domi notes, “There are pros and cons to everything, right? As a smaller guy, you gotta take advantage of whatever you can, and being a little bit lower to the ice, the quicker you are. It’s just something I’ve tried to work on.”

Although Domi seemed from the interview to not have heard Tavares, he seemed eager enough to embrace it. It is, in fact, an apt description for the five-foot-10 and 194-pound forward.

Aren’t we glad Tavares wasn’t talking about Domi’s speed?

