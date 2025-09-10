Minnesota Wild
Kaprizov Turns Down Record-Breaking Offer From Wild
Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov turned down an impressive offer. Explore what this means for his future with the team.
Things just got extremely interesting in Minnesota, where the Wild are trying to lock in Kirill Kaprizov to a contract extension.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, “Sources say Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov’s camp turned down an extension offer believed to be 8 years, $128 million in a meeting on Tuesday in Minnesota that would have made him the highest-paid player in NHL history in both AAV ($16 million) and total dollars.”
There were rumors this week that Kaprizov was back in town and the two sides would start talking about an extension. There was also talk that the forward was prepared to hold the team to the fire, trying to max out his value, with no reason to wait to see what Connor McDavid‘s contract might look like. Speculation was that McDavid might get $16 million per season, but if Kaprizov wants more, he’s clearly trying to do more than become the highest-paid player in the NHL.
Fans immediately responded in Seravalli’s thread, saying things like, “Bro!! Why would he turn that down, how much does he think he deserves?” Others believe this is a sign he’s looking to go elsewhere, and the only reason to stay in Minnesota is if the Wild drastically overpays him compared to a seven-year contract he can get if he signs with another team next summer. Then again, another fan wrote, “This is comical. What does he expect from other teams?”
Is Kaprizov Making A Smart Stand?
Considering the salary cap will go up again from where it jumped this season, locking into an eight-year deal carries risk for any superstar player now. Technically, Kaprizov can wait until the season is over and make more. A player can get 20% of the cap. If the cap jumps to $120 million in the next three or four seasons, that’s $24 million per season, which makes $16 million look like a discount.
Even now, he can make $20 million per season if he signs when the cap takes another jump next summer.
What happens next is unclear. Would the Wild consider a trade if Kaprizov won’t sign? They would risk losing him for nothing by letting him walk into free agency to test the market. Or, will they up their offer?
