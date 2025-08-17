Anaheim Ducks
TSN Analyst Shoots Down Bold Canadiens-Ducks Trade Idea
A Reinbacher-for-McTavish swap “won’t work” for Montreal, says analyst — and fans are divided on whether the Habs should even consider it.
Speculation swirled this week about a possible blockbuster trade between the Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks, but TSN/Forbes legal analyst Eric Macramalla was quick to pour cold water on the idea.
The proposed deal centered around swapping top prospects: Montreal defenseman David Reinbacher and Anaheim forward Mason McTavish. On the surface, the trade has appeal. Reinbacher, a right-shot blueliner with legitimate top-pairing potential, would give the Ducks the kind of defensive cornerstone they’ve been searching for. Meanwhile, McTavish could provide the Canadiens with a much-needed second-line center behind Nick Suzuki, filling a hole that’s lingered for several seasons.
But as Macramalla pointed out, the trade simply doesn’t add up for Montreal. Moving Reinbacher would leave the Canadiens dangerously thin on the right side of their defense, an area that already lacks long-term depth. While McTavish would be a strong addition, sacrificing a potential top-pairing defenseman is a price too steep for GM Kent Hughes to consider at this stage of the rebuild.
Ultimately, while the concept may generate fan debate, Macramalla stressed that the Canadiens aren’t in a position to weaken their blue line just to address their center depth. For now, the deal “won’t work.”
Fan Feedback: A Split Reaction
Canadiens fans were quick to weigh in on the trade chatter, with opinions ranging from firm rejection to cautious interest.
Some backed Macramalla’s stance, with one fan suggesting Montreal could use “other assets the Ducks would like” and another noting the Habs’ young defense core “will be a strength of the team for the next decade.” The Curfew Boys Podcast called it “1 step forward, 2 steps back.”
Others saw more merit. One account argued he’d, “Do it one for one,” calling McTavish “more established at this point.” Another echoed that sentiment: “McT is a proven player, make the trade!!”
Skeptics highlighted Reinbacher’s lack of NHL experience, and others questioned his durability. Meanwhile, Gord of Thunder took a playful shot at the concept, invoking The Princess Bride: “You never trade a defenseman with top pairing ability for a second line player — it’s inconceivable.”
Even creative alternatives emerged, with one fan proposing a three-way deal involving Calgary.
The verdict? While many fans respect McTavish’s value, most agree that giving up Reinbacher would leave the Canadiens with a hole too big to fill.
DemidovIsaDemigod
August 17, 2025 at 10:42 am
Reinbacher missed 100+ of a 144 possible games the last 2 years.
Thats after missing 40% of the season before that when he joined Laval to end the year.
He’s spent roughly 60-70% of his games as a Pro on LTIR with a Knee injury.
So this idea that we’re not risking losing a guy with 3 straight Knee injuries as a shot blocking D is just crazy to me given its literally every year since Turning Pro he’s had one.
Truth is Reinbacher is good and i love his style WHEN HE IS HEALTHY.
Issue is he makes Dach look like an Ironman of the NHL and thats sad.
McTavish like Suzuki doesnt miss time and plays hard.
If you’re not making this trade, you dont deserve to call yourself a Pro Analyst.
You’re basically basing all your knowledge on his Draft years projections like what 2-3 years ago?
We’d essentially be trading for a Center we couldnt get Reinbachers year.
We’d done EXTREMELY WELL drafting D in the 2nd and 3rd rounds in the Hughes Era.
The fact that BOTH Lane Hutson and Adam Engstrom play their off side better then their natural side similar to how Radulov used to as a Mobile Skater, it buys us time to transition.
Again Reinbachers great but 3 straight years Pro on LTIR with a Knee Injury put him too far behind Developmentally for him to fit our Timeline any quicker then a Healthy player we’d draft this up coming year. I mean Hutson took 2 years, Engstrom’s on his 3rd year and Protz is expected to turn Pro Early like Florian Xhekaj did so he can adjust to playing vs players his size. Protz for those without knowledge is the Dean of Mean and has the “Monopoly on Violence, Legal Violence” as 1 scout mentioned in his Elite Prospects reports. He’s essentially Alexi Emelin but Tougher.
The point is we are no where near as screwed moving Reinbacher as we are if we keep him and for a 4th straight year Pro he goes off on LTIR for his Knee again.