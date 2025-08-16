Edmonton Oilers
Bold Trade Idea Sends Skinner Out Before Big Extension
Stuart Skinner’s future in Edmonton is unclear, with some arguing the Oilers should extend him now — and others pushing for a bold trade.
As Connor McDavid’s future looms over everything the Edmonton Oilers do, another decision is quietly inching closer to the spotlight: the future of starting goaltender Stuart Skinner. Eligible to sign an extension now and for a deal that would kick in next summer, the 26-year-old netminder sits at the center of a debate that could shape the Oilers’ long-term trajectory.
On one hand, Skinner has backstopped Edmonton to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances. He isn’t a Vezina contender, but he’s shown he can win behind a strong roster. His current $2.6 million cap hit is one of the league’s better values, and a short-term extension in the $5 million range could keep him affordable while the Oilers juggle massive contracts for McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard. Extending early also carries potential upside: if Skinner finds consistency under new goalie coach Peter Aubry, Edmonton would have a starting goalie locked in below market value.
But a growing number of fans — and some analysts — aren’t convinced.
The criticism is often fair: Skinner isn’t stealing games, and his inconsistency has played a part in two failed Cup Final runs. His .896 save percentage last season, paired with shaky playoff stretches, fuels the argument that the Oilers may never get over the hump with him in net. And, to be brutally honest, the Oilers need to get over the hump. A third failed attempt to do so would warrant profound roster changes.
Does a Trade or a Signing Make More Sense For Skinner?
That raises a bold possibility: trade Skinner now, before Edmonton commits big money to him. His contract is still manageable, and his age keeps his trade value intact. For a team short on assets, Skinner could be flipped for help elsewhere — either a proven goaltender or additional depth on the blue line.
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic wrote this week:
“The chances of Edmonton deploying these two men (Skinner and Calvin Pickard) exclusively all season, including the playoffs, should be considered a long shot… Fans should expect either a Stanley Cup delivered with Skinner-Pickard or a complete overhaul in goal by this time next year. Possibly sooner.”
Trading or signing Skinner is a gamble, no question. If you sign him and he doesn’t improve, the Oilers have committed to someone who isn’t the solution. Then again, moving on from Skinner would leave Edmonton scrambling to stabilize the crease, and there’s no guarantee a better option is available.
Trading him this season, unless a clear upgrade shows itself on the trade market, is bold. Frankly, it might be reckless.
Ultimately, the choice boils down to this: lock Skinner in at a reasonable price and hope he grows into the role, or make a bold move to upgrade now before committing long-term. Either path carries risk — and the Oilers don’t have much margin for error left in their Cup window.
