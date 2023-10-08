Josh Bailey Released from PTO with the Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have released veteran winger Josh Bailey from his professional tryout (PTO) with the team. The decision came after Bailey struggled to keep up with the pace during his time with the Senators. The 33-year-old forward, originally drafted by the Islanders in 2008, has an impressive NHL run. He played over 1,000 games and played a crucial role in ending the Islanders’ long-standing playoff series win drought.

Bailey’s willingness to take on a PTO with Ottawa showcased his determination and confidence, aiming to make a meaningful impact with his new team. Some observers have drawn comparisons to the impactful stint Derick Brassard had with the Senators, highlighting the potential impact Bailey could have had. But, now that he’s been cut, it’s not clear what he’ll do. Some fans on social media were suggesting retirement.

What’s Left for the Senators This Off-Season?

As the Senators gear up for the upcoming season, the focus shifts to the uncertainties surrounding the team’s center positions, notably due to the situation with Shane Pinto. Efforts to sign Pinto are ongoing, leaving the lineup options open. Additionally, the team announced that Bokondji Imama will be placed on waivers, adding to the roster adjustments being made as the season approaches. It appears that Ridly Greig and Rourke Chartier are set to start the season in Ottawa, adding to the team’s depth and versatility.

With these developments, the Senators face a period of adjustments and evaluations as they fine-tune their lineup and prepare for the challenges of the upcoming NHL season. Fans eagerly await further updates on the team’s roster and strategies as they anticipate an exciting and competitive season ahead.

Next: Oilers Could Make a Trade In the Next 24 Hours [Report]