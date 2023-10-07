Oilers Could Make a Trade In the Next 24 Hours [Report]

The Edmonton Oilers might be gearing up for some last-minute roster adjustments, according to insider Allan Mitchell, aka Lowetide, of The Athletic. With the next 24 hours potentially being crucial, the Oilers are reportedly considering a trade reminiscent of the Klim Kostin and Dmitry Samorukov deal from the previous season. This move could help the team address their salary cap situation and bolster their roster depth.
When asked if he knew about any deals that were cooking for the Oilers, he said no. He responded, “Ken Holland is an active GM. Jeff Jackson (new CEO)has been aggressive so far.”
It’s important to note that this sounds like speculation on Mitchell’s part. But, he might be onto something as this is the kind of deal the Oilers have done in the past. In the referenced trade, the Oilers sent defense prospect Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Kostin. Although Kostin proved to be a valuable addition for the Oilers, he has since moved on to join the Detroit Red Wings in free agency this season.
Specifics Of Any Possible Deal Are Unclear
While the specifics of Lowetide’s suggestion remain unspecified, the Oilers have a pool of prospects that could be made available in trade negotiations, potentially in exchange for immediate assistance on the ice. Additionally, if the Oilers can create cap space through this trade, it might enable them to pursue a seasoned veteran.
Notably, on Saturday, the team recently placed goaltender Calvin Pickard, defensemen Phil Kemp and Cam Dineen, and forward Brad Malone on waivers, intending to reassign them to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Prospects like Lane Pederson and Raphael Lavoie remain with the team, as do forwards Adam Erne and Sam Ganger on PTOs.
As the Oilers enter a crucial period of decision-making, fans eagerly anticipate the team’s moves. It will be minor tweaks that seem smaller in scale that could turn out to be among the bigger winning deals on the season. That is, assuming the Oilers make one here in the next few days.
