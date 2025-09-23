Toronto Maple Leafs
Young Prospect Turning Heads at Maple Leafs Camp
Get the latest on Easton Cowan and his potential impact on the Cowan Maple Leafs this season. Big things are on the horizon!
The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping Easton Cowan takes a big step this season. So far, the signs are all there that this might be a breakout campaign. The forward packed on seven pounds of muscle during the summer and feels like he is ready to push for a job with the team.
Cowan has drawn high praise during training camp, not only for his performance on the ice but also for his growth as a teammate off of it.
Fellow Leaf Matthew Knies was quick to single Cowan out as the player who has impressed him most. “He’s grown as a player and person,” Knies said. “He’s gotten a lot better, a lot faster, and that’s fun to see. He’s more comfortable with the guys. Definitely talks a little more, and that’s a good thing.”
Cowan showed signs while in London of the OHL last season that he could be close. However, teammates and coaches are noting a new level of maturity and speed in his game. Perhaps even at an unexpected level.
Head coach Craig Berube echoed Knies’ sentiment, praising both Cowan and defenseman Ben Danford for their recent play. “I loved their games in Ottawa,” Berube said. “I thought Easton played a real direct game, did some good things. Danford has great feet. He’s very composed out there for a young kid. He made some real nice outlet passes. He’s simple.”
For a team looking at forwards that have the ability to step in and contribute offensively, having someone like Cowan on the verge of being a productive NHLer is huge. His growing confidence with the puck and chemistry with teammates could put him firmly in the mix for a roster spot.
Sooth Sayer
September 23, 2025 at 9:28 pm
LOL The leafs and lemming writers say that every year.