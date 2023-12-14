St. Louis Blues’ forward Jordan Kyrou has publicly expressed his feelings about the team’s recent coaching changes, raising eyebrows among fans and creating an air of uncertainty around the team. When questioned about his relationship with former coach Craig Berube, Kyrou remarked, “I’ve got no comment. He’s not my coach anymore.”
This indifference regarding the now-former coach, coupled with Kyrou’s candid comments on the team’s fresh start under new head coach Drew Bannister, has ignited speculation about internal dynamics within the Blues organization. Fans were quick to jump on the forward’s response to the question, citing his immaturity and bad attitude. Some wonder if it will be the impetus that eventually sees him traded.
Kyrou, known for his offensive prowess, took a sharp tone, expressing a desire for a turnaround in team culture. However, his words didn’t sit well with some, who criticized him for what they perceived as a lack of passion and a negative attitude. There are concerns that Kyrou’s comments could impact team cohesion and fan perception.
One Twitter account posted, “Kyrou having a nasty attitude like that hurts the team as a whole along with his lack of passion for the game. Frankly, it’s kinda pathetic. I hope Schenn, the team, or Bannister set him straight otherwise.” Another wrote, “Kyrou’s gonna get his a– traded for like a 3rd rounder or some sh– and when they ask Schenn on his thoughts regarding the trade he’ll say “No comment. He’s not my teammate anymore.”
Meanwhile, new head coach Drew Bannister, acknowledged Kyrou’s struggles but expressed his commitment to helping him overcome this challenging period. Bannister’s measured response indicates a willingness to work with Kyrou and underscores the importance of player-coach collaboration for team success.
Is Kyrou Inevitably Going to Be Traded by the Blues?
As trade rumors swirl, GM Doug Armstrong has said no one is safe. Some are speculating Kyrou might be on the move and there’s uncertainty about how his relationship with teammates and whether he’s burned bridges by seemingly pouting over his lack of playing time and related struggles.
Most believe Berube was a scapegoat and some are wondering if Kyrou was the player who created a situation that led to his firing. At the very least, Kyrou’s comments potentially divisive. With the Blues facing challenges on and off the ice, the road ahead looks turbulent, and Kyrou’s future with the team remains uncertain.
